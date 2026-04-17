Jacob Rodriguez named "Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year"

On Thursday, former Texas Tech and All-American linebacker Jacob Rodriguez received the 2026 “Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year” award. The award is presented by former Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten, and is given to the Football Bowl Subdivision Player who demonstrates outstanding leadership, courage, integrity, and sportsmanship.

Here is what Witten had to say about giving Rodriguez the award, “He has been a true example of a great leader in his time at Texas Tech, not only becoming one of the best players in the nation, but in establishing himself as someone who set the standard for his program in the community, in the locker room and at home. He had some real challenges with how his college career began, but he persevered to become an inspiration to so many. He is a perfect example of what a college student-athlete can be.”

Rodriguez, who was a former walk-on at Texas Tech prior to the 2022 season, quickly earned a scholarship and then earned All-Big 12 Honors in the 2024 and 2025 seasons. In 2025, Rodriguez not only won All-Big 12 Honors, but also won the Chuck Bednarik Award, Lombardi Trophy, Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Butkus Award, and also finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting.

But off the field, Rodriguez and his wife Emma, who is an active-duty military helicopter pilot, helped assist more than 60 veteran families in Lubbock this past holiday season, in partnership with the Veterans Food Bank of Lubbock. Rodriguez has been a staple in the Lubbock community over the past couple of years, as he also helped with local school districts and children’s hospitals in the area.

Rodriguez was chosen as the recipient of the award among three finalists, which also included Indiana’s Aiden Fisher and Notre Dame’s Aamil Wagner.

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