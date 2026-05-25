Jason Williams had plenty to say after Texas Tech eliminated Florida

Texas Tech softball advanced to its second straight Women’s College World Series with a dramatic Super Regional win over Florida in Gainesville, but much of the postgame attention centered on tensions between players, fans and the family of standout infielder Mia Williams.

Williams and her father, former NBA star Jason Williams, both returned to their former school for the series. The former Sacramento King and Gator himself took to Instagram Monday to sound off.

“As you can see, I’ve been doing a lot of hollering this past weekend,” Williams said as part of his ‘Hoopin’ N Hollerin’ podcast. “I had an eventful weekend. My daughter did her thing. The whole team did their thing. But especially proud of my daughter going back to Florida and doing her thing. Going through the s— she went through this past weekend. If you guys watched the game, you know what time it is. You guys see how them Florida Gators acted at the end of the game. They didn’t really want to shake hands, really didn’t want to do none of that. The crowd tried to get me ejected, this that and the third.”

Williams’ eldest daughter Mia starred in the series hitting the game-winning two-run shot in Game 1 and another in Game 3, while also being, most notably, hit by the pitch five times. Mia wasn’t the only Williams daughter taking blows, either. Officials ejected Jason Williams from the first game following a reported altercation with a Florida fan who allegedly threw objects at his youngest daughter.

“Some fans hit my youngest daughter with some objects,” he continued. “We were asked if we wanted to press charges. Nah, we ain’t about that. Let the little old lady live. She ain’t got much longer to go. Let her go on and live, man. We didn’t do anything to her, she was just mad that the Gators were losing. That’s cool, that’s what she’s supposed to be. She’s supposed to be mad when the Gators is losing if she’s a real fan. But she ain’t supposed to be hitting little girls with objects.”

During Game 3, Williams mocked the Florida crowd from the stands and jokingly flashed the “Gator chomp.” He also delivered a fiery postgame speech to Texas Tech after the win. When called a “Joke of an alumnus” by a social media commenter, Williams responded: “f— Florida”

Jason is, admittedly, still a Florida Gator at the heart. Even acknowledging that, Williams went to bat for his daughters, just as Mia did in resounding fashion for Texas Tech all weekend.

“Look, we’re moving on to the World Series, we wanna do what’s right, you know what I’m saying,” Jason continued. “We were cheering for our team, they were cheering for their team. Things got out of hand. They said some stuff they weren’t supposed to say, we said some stuff we probably wasn’t supposed to say. That’s just sports. That’s what time it is. God knows what time it is in between the lines. So with that all being said, I just want everybody to know I’m happy. I’m happy we won. I’m a Florida Gator, in my blood, without Florida I wouldn’t be where I’m at today… we’re sorry from our side. That’s all I can say. Wreck ‘Em.”

Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.

Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.

Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports

Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.