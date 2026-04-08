Report: Texas Tech guard Jaylen Petty plans to enter transfer portal

Texas Tech guard Jaylen Petty plans to enter the transfer portal, On3’e Joe Tipton reported Wednesday. Petty will enter the transfer portal with a “Do Not Contact” tag. The freshman from Seattle averaged 9.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game for the Red Raiders this season. Petty also shot 37.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Petty also earned Washington Gatorade Player of the Year honors in 2024-25.

NEWS: Texas Tech guard Jaylen Petty plans to enter the @TransferPortal with a 'Do Not Contact' tag, his agent Ryan Murphy (@Ryanmurphhoop) told @On3.



The 6-1 freshman averaged 9.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game this season, shooting 37.5% from three.… pic.twitter.com/zOnkhHGMVx — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 8, 2026

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