Jett Carpenter breaks down transfer decision, fit in Texas Tech offense

New Texas Tech transfer tight end, Jett Carpenter, was available to the media for the first time since transferring in from Nevada. Carpenter detailed his decision to choose Texas Tech, as well as what he will provide as a player in Mack Leftwich’s Offense.

Jett Carpenter details decision to transfer to Texas Tech

Carpenter’s football future hung in the balance as his season at Nevada ended. A special opportunity has given him the chance to finish out his career in West Texas.

“Getting granted that 7th year is kind of rare, but we took a shot and I entered the portal,” he told the media Tuesday. “Then Tech (Texas Tech) called, and that was a pretty big deal. I mean a lot of people know Tech and especially when it was during a time whenever they were going deep into the playoffs. Seeing what they ended up finishing ranked as, that is anyone’s dream. Then being able to come back and get to know this coaching staff and knowing what high level they are going to hold us too and how the high level that I am going to be held to, that is why I ended up here.”

Carpenter said he chose the Red Raiders over schools such as Indiana, USC, LSU, Mississippi State and Kansas.

Relationship with TE Coach Josh Cochran already making an impact

Carpenter’s relationship with tight ends coach Josh Cochran has become an impactful one, even just being here for a short period of time.

“Coach Cochran is amazing and he truly does have a deep appreciation for and love for us as a tight end crew,” he said. “Along with his faith, I am a man of faith. God is No. 1 and that is a big factor of my deal too. Getting a coach who is not only teaching you to be the best man but can also lead you spiritually, is a big deal for me too. On the field, he is going to push me to be my greatest but while we are in the film room he is really going to break it down as well.”

Building Chemistry With Terrance Carter in TE Room

Carpenter briefly discussed how his game and Terrance Carter’s game will complement each other. When asked what it’s like being in a tight end room with him, Carpenter went on to explain that he and Carter have a great relationship on and off the field. Carter has taken Carpenter under his wing, teaching him small details about the Texas Tech run game. Carpenter has even picked Carter’s brain and watched his film, to try and apply it to his own game.

Carpenter Confident in Ability as Complete Tight End

Talking to the media Monday, Texas Tech tight end coach Josh Cochran complemented not only Carpenter’s run blocking ability, but his pass catching ability as well.

“I think I can do it all. I’m going to put my nose down and watch the film and learn the right techniques,” Carpenter said in response to Cochran’s comments. “I think that I am a very reliable source. Last year at Nevada, I actually led my team in yards and receptions as a tight end. A lot of people might recognize that I might have came in here to run block. But I also want to show I can come in here and run some routes too.”

With a strong foundation already built in Texas Tech’s tight end room from last season, Carpenter is quickly carving out a role within the Red Raiders’ offense. As spring continues, his versatility and experience could make him a key piece in Texas Tech’s tight end room heading into next season.

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