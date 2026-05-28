Joey McGuire Discusses Brendan Sorsby During Big 12 Media Session

Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire met with the media Thursday during the Big 12 Spring Business Meetings and addressed quarterback Brendan Sorsby’s ongoing recovery from a gambling addiction, offering support for his quarterback while publicly discussing the situation.

“I am proud of Brendan for getting help with his gambling addiction. We will continue to support Brendan, and I have talked to him multiple times since he left the facility,” McGuire said. “The gambling is something right now that we have seen a huge uptick in among college students, and I do not think you can separate that from college athletes. When Brendan sought help for his gambling addiction, he did it at a level that has never been done when it comes to college athletics.”

McGuire continued by emphasizing the program’s commitment to supporting Brendan Sorsby throughout his recovery process.

“My job at my core has always been to develop and support young men, on and off the field, and we are not going to change that. So, we are here to support Brendan, and I do believe that he made a mistake. Whenever that happens, I do believe there should be consequences.”

McGuire’s Opinion on Sorsby’s Eligibility Battle

“It is my opinion that he should not be penalized for the rest of this year or his career. I think when you look at what he has been honest and transparent about, he has a really serious problem. I think the best place for him to get help, and President Schovanec alluded to this, is for him to be at Texas Tech and for him to be able to play.”

McGuire later added that Sorsby understands there should be consequences for his actions and is prepared to accept them.

“I believe Brendan has come out and said that he believes there should be a penalty also, and he is ready to serve that penalty, but we do not think that it should be for the full year.”

McGuire concluded his statement by reaffirming his support for Sorsby and emphasizing that the university will continue to stand behind him regardless of the final ruling.

“At the end of the day, whatever the ruling is, we are going to support him 100%. He chose to be a Red Raider, so he is a Red Raider for life. I will be a part of his life and help him in any way that I can.”

Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.

Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.

Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports

Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.