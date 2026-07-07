Joey McGuire opens up about Will Hammond, provides clarity on Texas Tech quarterback room

On Tuesday, at day 1 of the 2026 Big 12 Football Media Days, Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire gave clarity on Will Hammond’s recovery and what the quarterback room will look like heading into the 2026 season.

The Quarterback Room for Texas Tech

Coach McGuire was asked what the leadership, competition and what the quarterback room is going to look like heading into the season. McGuire stated, “Yeah it is really fortunate to have a guy like Will Hammond. If Will doesn’t go down against Oklahoma State, you know we take a veteran quarterback, but you know, we felt like we had our starting quarterback.” McGuire continued, “We have been fortunate about Will, that he has not had any setbacks with his recovery process and throughout this process he would tell you he was our starting quarterback. He was not going to back away.”

McGuire also detailed how Kirk Francis and Lloyd Jones will also provide depth for Texas Tech throughout the season behind Hammond, “Kirk Francis and Lloyd Jones have had really good springs and a really good summer. So, I feel good about that room” McGuire stated.

Will Hammond

Coach McGuire while answering a question about Will Hammond’s recovery stated that Hammond could be back starting for week 1, “I can see Will Hammond starting the first game, and we will leave that up to the doctors and medical staff, but he is in a really good spot.”

McGuire also answered a question in regards to how Hammond has stayed ready amidst all of the offseason turmoil surrounding the Brendan Sorsby situation, “Again, we are so fortunate to have that young man. He is one of the first two or three people in the building, one of the last ones to leave, extremely hard worker, he has great confidence, and he has prepare himself to be in the position that he is in.”

McGuire continued to describe how the Texas Tech offense surrounding Hammond, will take some of the pressure of the offense on him on a game to game basis, “I think we have one of the top running back rooms in the country, if not the best. We have one of the top tight end rooms in the country. I think we have improved our offensive line, and we have a very deep wide receiver room. Having all of that, the offense will not all fall on him (Will).”

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