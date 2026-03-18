Joey McGuire responds to viral Texas Tech weight room criticism

Football social media influencer Adam Breneman caused quite the stir when he visited the Texas Tech facilities last week.

Touring through the weight room in the Womble Football Center, offensive lineman Sheridan Wilson shared that the Red Raiders removed dumbbells less than 40 pounds.

The outrage brought on by this gave off that Texas Tech had committed some sort of training crime. From shoulder workouts and warm-ups to everything in between, weight lifting connoisseurs had plenty to say.

On his “What’s Next” podcast, Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire didn’t mince words in response to the social media naysayers.

“There’s some people on there portraying themselves as experts when they’re not, they’re no where close, they just happened to play sports” McGuire told Senior Associate Athletics Director and podcast host Robert Giovannetti. “Then there are some people that know what they’re talking about. The problem is when they say they know what they’re talking about, they are talking about different ways they’re gonna lift. They don’t know how we lift. They don’t know how we train. We do have the best strength staff in the country.”

McGuire remarked that even at 50 years old, he uses 40 pound weights as his warm-up on the dumbbell press. He also acknowledged that in the facilities, there are numerous ways the Red Raiders can train and do so properly.

“It’s just like everything else, all of sudden people hear something and run with it, like ‘Oh, they should be doing this and this,’” McGuire added. “I probably can criticize every single person on that response that they should be doing a lot of stuff in their lives. But I don’t know what’s going on in their life… I’m going to worry about the Red Raiders and what we do, not necessarily what these so-called people that think they know what they’re talking about.”

To add to the dynamic around McGuire’s response, he and Giovannetti filmed the podcast in the weight room. At one point in the episode, the pair lifted up 10 and 15 pound dumbbells, showing that yes, Texas Tech does have weights less than 40 pounds in the building. Aside from the common folks, McGuire took even more offense to ex-athletes commenting on the matter.

“My big one is like ex-athletes, come on man, you actually think a program like this is putting a player in any kind of risk the way we’re training them,” McGuire asked aloud. “That might’ve been where they were at. Maybe they have some bad memories where they were at, or maybe they didn’t get to where they wanted to be. That’s not happening here.”

McGuire mentioned Texas Tech is implementing new technology in the weight racks that will allow the team to further optimize its training. The Red Raiders had a great winter and the freshman class coming in had the highest “functional strength” of any prior Tech recruiting class, McGuire said.

Ever the optimist, McGuire found a way to take social media’s criticism and turned it into a win for the program.

“If they knew what they were talking about when it comes to what’s in this weight room, it might be one thing. But they don’t, so at the end of the day they were talking about Texas Tech,” he said. “There’s something going on in the country right now where we’ve become the agent of chaos in college athletics. We’ve become, maybe, the villain. I learned it last summer from Coach (Gerald) Myers, embrace the villain. If that’s what everybody wants. At the end of the day, it’s us versus everybody.”

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