Joey McGuire Talks David Bailey’s Big Night on Good Morning America Following Jets Pick

It was a historic night for the Red Raiders, as David Bailey became the highest draft pick of the modern NFL Draft era in program history, going No. 2 overall to the New York Jets in the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday.

In 2025, Bailey solidified himself as one of the nation’s elite defenders, earning First-Team All-American honors behind a dominant stat line that included 14.5 sacks, 19.5 tackles for loss, 52 total tackles, and three forced fumbles. Inside the NFL Draft green room, Joey McGuire was alongside Bailey and later shared on Good Morning America how the moment unfolded when his name was called.

McGuire Reflects on Draft Night Moment

“I was in the green room, sitting right by his mom, holding her hand whenever the phone rang. It was incredible. I loved that everyone got to see his personality, and the smile on his face was absolutely incredible.”

What the Jets Are Getting

McGuire was also asked what type of player the Jets are getting in Bailey. “They are getting a guy who has his best football ahead of him. Whenever you look at his tape his first three years, Stanford used him a lot of different ways. He played off-the-ball linebacker, he rushed the passer. With us, we saw a pass rusher, so we put him on the edge and he put up 14.5 sacks. He’s got a high motor and a really high football IQ.”

Bailey has all the traits to develop into one of the NFL’s top edge rushers over the next several years, and his time in Lubbock is already cemented in Red Raider history. Now, as the official No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, his legacy has reached legendary status.

Texas Tech HC @JoeyMcGuireTTU on David Bailey going 2nd overall in the Draft yesterday 🥹@TexasTechFB | #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/6uhBSb44hD — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) April 24, 2026

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