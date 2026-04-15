John Curry Details Defensive Progress, Position Battles, and Offensive Standouts for Texas Tech

Texas Tech linebacker/star John Curry was available to the media on Tuesday ahead of Friday’s spring game and had plenty of praise for several new defensive additions, while also highlighting a handful of offensive playmakers who have stood out throughout spring practice.

Here are the key takeaways from Curry’s media availability:

Austin Romaine Making Immediate Impact at Linebacker

Curry was asked about new transfer linebacker Austin Romaine and how he has fit into the Texas Tech defense while stepping into the role vacated by former standout linebacker Jacob Rodriguez.

According to Curry, the transition has been nearly flawless. “It is like a seamless fit, since day one we were really close. We all love J Rod, he left though, and it was almost seamless, no wrinkles or anything of him (Austin Romaine) fitting in,” Curry said. “He adds a lot of things to our defense, from a pass rush standpoint and just from a scheme standpoint… and it’s been awesome to see.”

Curry Highlights Standout Offensive Weapons This Spring

Curry said on Tuesday, that he has spent most of the spring at the Star position, giving him an up-close look at the Texas Tech’s pass catchers. When he was asked which of the receivers have challenged the secondary most, he quickly pointed to several standouts.

“Terrance Carter, he was tearing us up. He is one of a kind, and he is going to be the Mackey Award Winner I am telling you right now. Coy (Coy Eakin) of course, but Micah (Micah Hudson) has been going insane. He has been crazy to watch and see this whole spring.” He also singled out a pair of newcomers who have quickly made an impression during spring practice. “Then, Kenny (Kenny Johnson) and JJ (Jalen Jones), are two of the new guys that have really stood out to me, JJ got his chance and he’s been balling out. Then Kenny the same, just been balling out since he got here.”

BJ Jordan Taking Over Leadership Role in Secondary

Curry also addressed the challenge of replacing veteran safety Cole Wisniewski, who played a massive role in the Texas Tech secondary last season.

“Cole was a huge piece for us. He was basically a genius back there telling everyone what to do. Sometimes when no one knew what to do, he knew what to do, but BJ has really taken control of that room.” Jordan’s leadership has helped stabilize the back end of the defense, but Curry also noted that one of the most competitive position battles of the spring is taking place beside Jordan.

Safety Battle Between Malik Esquerra and Peyton Morgan Heating Up

Malik Esquerra and Peyton Morgan, have emerged as top contenders to start opposite BJ Jordan this fall, and Curry said their competition has been one of the highlights of spring practice.

“Malik and Peyton have both been amazing this spring too. I mean, that’s the best battle of this spring for me. They have both been making plays, the right checks, right communication, and it has been fun to watch.” With the spring game set for Friday, this battle in the secondary will be one of the more intriguing storylines to monitor as both players continue pushing for a starting role for next season.

Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.

Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.

Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports

Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.