JT Toppin says thanks in social media message

For the first time since suffering a torn ACL and losing the rest of this season, Texas Tech’s JT Toppin spoke out on social media. The star forward put out a message on his Instagram, which covered several bases.

“Red Raider Nation, I appreciate all the love and support during this tough time. I know I’ll be back stronger and better because of it,” he said.

While his season may be over, Toppin has been on the sidelines for both of Texas Tech’s games since his injury. Head coach Grant McCasland has praised Toppin for his willingness to keep being involved with the team.

The Red Raiders travel to Ames Saturday to take on No. 4 Iowa State with high-dollar seeding in the Big 12 tournament still up for grabs. Toppin thanked those in the program for their support and assured in his message he’ll be right there with the team.

“Thank you to Texas Tech, Coach Mac, my coaches, support staff, my teammates and the fans for bringing out the best in me every day. I’ll be this team’s biggest supporter the rest of the way.”

Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.

Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.

Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports

Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.