Judge Grants Temporary Injunction, Clearing Brendan Sorsby to Play in 2026

Lubbock County Judge Ken Curry ruled in favor of Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby on Monday, granting a temporary injunction that clears him to play the 2026 college football season while his lawsuit against the NCAA proceeds through the court system.

The decision means Sorsby will be allowed to suit up for the Red Raiders this fall barring any successful appeal from the NCAA.

Sorsby was declared permanently ineligible by the NCAA last month after admitting to placing hundreds of bets over a four-year stretch.

The NCAA will retain the right to appeal Monday’s ruling. If appealed, the case would go before the Texas Seventh Court of Appeals. Notably, all four justices in the Texas Seventh Court of Appeals are Texas Tech Law graduates.

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