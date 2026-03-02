K'Adrian Redmond locked in as Texas Tech builds momentum

Four-star defensive lineman K'Adrian Redmond remains firmly committed to Texas Tech despite continued pressure from other programs looking to flip him. Instead of wavering, Redmond’s bond with the Red Raiders appears to be strengthening - especially following the hiring of new defensive line coach Imarjaye Albury, who arrived in Lubbock after a six year run with the NFL's Minnesota Vikings. Early returns suggest the two are already building a strong connection, reinforcing Tech’s confidence in keeping one of its top defensive commits in the class.