Kaitlyn Terry Becomes First Signature Solaro Softball Athlete

Texas Tech All-American Kaitlyn Terry signs deal as first Signature Solaro Softball athlete, marking a milestone partnership between one of softball’s fastest-rising stars and the rising performance eyewear brand. Terry will debut her own custom colorway soon per the companies announcement today.

As part of the partnership, Terry will receive her own custom Solaro signature colorway, which is scheduled to be released in the near future.

After transferring in from UCLA, Terry helped lead Texas Tech to their second straight runner-up finish in the Women’s College World Series Championship Series and has established herself as one of the nation’s premier two-way players. Her elite talent, competitive edge and authenticity quickly made her a fan favorite, making her the perfect choice for Solaro’s first signature softball athelte.



Co-founded by baseball content creator Mark Paul and entrepreneur Jesse Haynes, Solaro Shades has quickly become one of the most recognizable eyewear brands among MLB and NCAA athletes. Known for combining premium performance with affordability, the brand’s sunglasses feature interchangeable lenses designed for a variety of playing conditions while delivering the durability demanded by elite athletes.

Additional details on Terry’s signature Solaro colorway, including its official release date, will be announced in the coming weeks. Stay tuned to the companies social media for updates.

Future so bright she needed signature shades. 😎



Texas Tech’s Kaitlyn Terry announced a historic partnership with Solaro Shades, becoming the brand’s first signature softball athlete. Her own custom colorway will be available soon pic.twitter.com/DhxKSmta0h — Seeing Scarlet (@SeeingScarlet_) July 11, 2026

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