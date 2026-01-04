Kansas State transfer LB Austin Romaine commits to Texas Tech

Texas Tech filled a position of need as Kansas State linebacker Austin Romaine announced his commitment to the Red Raiders. He arrives in Lubbock with one year of eligibility remaining.

An All-Big 12 Second Team selection in 2025, Romaine will be amongst the top returning players in the conference. He is rated a 4-star prospect by the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Rankings.

Romaine suited up in nine games for the Wildcats this season, hindered by a hand injury for several games that ultimately led to him opting for surgery to close out the year. His final game of the season, ironically against Texas Tech, saw Romaine finish with a game-high 11 tackles and an interception. Following the matchup against the Red Raiders, then-Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman announced his surgery. He missed the final three games of the season.

A 6-foot-2, 245 pound linebacker, Romaine played a consistent role at Kansas State dating back to his freshman season back in 2023. Last season he established himself as one of the Big 12’s best defenders after tallying 96 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and three forced fumbles.

Romaine’s addition fills critical Texas Tech void

With Texas Tech losing unanimous All-American Jacob Rodriguez, that opened a void on the defense for the coaching staff to fill. The staff elected to pursue Romaine, a Hillsboro, Missouri native. This will enable the defense to keep John Curry at the Star position heading into the 2026 season.

The Red Raiders also return Big 12 Championship Most Outstanding Player Ben Roberts. The addition of Romaine fills a critical position of need for 2026. The linebacker group is an early contender for most complete position group on the roster.

Several awards named Romaine to their watch lists ahead of the 2025 season. These include the Bronko Nagurski, the Chuck Bednarik and the Butkus Awards. Rodriguez took home all three and Romaine will be an early candidate to potentially follow that up again.

