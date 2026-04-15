Kenny Perry Breaks Down Texas Tech’s Return Game Weapons, New Punter Ahead of 2026 Season

Texas Tech special teams coordinator and associate head coach, Kenny Perry, met with the media on Tuesday and offered an in-depth look at his special teams unit heading into the 2026 season. Perry discussed the impact of several newcomers in the return game, the value of spring practice in building depth, and his expectations for new punter Will Karoll.

Newcomers Making Immediate Impact in Return Game

Perry was asked about how several of Texas Tech’s newcomers have adjusted to working into the Red Raiders return units this spring, and he had plenty of praise for the athleticism and versatility they have brought to the room. “They’ve been just what I thought they were going to be. We have a bunch of guys and I’m excited,” Perry said. “I can move those guys around on kickoff return, and the other thing is, I can plug those guys in to block kicks too. Coach Juice (Justin Johnson) has done a great job with those guys since they’ve got here. It is going to be really fun using those guys in kick and punt return.”

Head Coach Joey McGuire had also previously mentioned this spring, how dynamic new wide receiver Kenny Johnson has looked as a returner since arriving in Lubbock, further reinforcing the idea that several of Texas Tech’s new receivers are already making noise in the return game this spring.

Spring Practice Critical for Building Special Teams Depth

Perry also emphasized how valuable spring practice is in evaluating which players can help contribute on special teams, particularly with so many new faces entering the program.

“I love spring practice and the reason I love spring practice is because you got all these new guys, who you know nothing about. Coach McGuire makes practice competitive; you know we get after it, and I love it,” Perry said. “You really get to put pressure on those guys and see who’s going to make the bus (travel squad). We are creating competition right now and some of these young guys are realizing this isn’t high school anymore.”

Perry also noted how younger players are seeing first-hand what it takes to compete at a high level, by watching veterans who have already proven themselves in college football. “They look over and see a guy like Brice Pollock who has played a lot of college football, and they want to play like those guys. You know what, if you want to play in the Orange Bowl, guess what? You better learn how to practice.”

Even with what Coach Perry believes is a very talented roster, he made it clear the coaching staff’s approach has not changed from last season either. “I think we are coaching just as hard as we did last year. And do we have better players? Hell yeah we have better players, but we are still coaching as hard just teaching those young guys how to play at that level.”

Perry High on New Punter Will Karoll

Perry offered high praise for new punter Will Karoll, who is slated to replace Jack Burgess, and expressed confidence in his upside. “He learned from Aussie, in Jack, you know Jack was great. Will’s got a big leg and I think Will’s going to be one of those dudes you are going to turn around and go, man we’re going to see him kicking on Sundays,” Perry said. “He is trying to figure it out like everybody else, that West Texas wind at this time of the year. It is not real favorable for the ol’ punter. But he’s learning and I think it is good for him. He is a great holder too, a better holder than I thought he was going to be, so I am excited about that. Then just like everybody else, he has learned how to fit in with this team.”

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