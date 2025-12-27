Kenny Perry highlights Oregon’s speed, special teams

With a national stage and a formidable opponent looming, the Texas Tech Red Raiders are six days away from heading into the Capital One Orange Bowl against an Oregon team built on speed at all three phases. The Red Raiders’ Associate Head Coach and Special Teams Coordinator Kenny Perry met with the media to discuss his takes on the Ducks’ special teams.

The Ducks’ Special Teams

The talk all week long among the coaching staff was how Oregon thrives on speed. It’s no surprise the Ducks execute that on all three phases and Perry knows that his guys must be ready for the fast attack, even on special teams.

”Yeah, they’re really fast. Oregon’s been fast. It ain’t like all of a sudden this year they’re fast, but they have been. They have some really good returners, a lot of their starters play, Joe Lorig is a great coach so we got our hands full. But I think you turn around and say I think we’re pretty good too. We’re not going to back down from anybody.”

Similarities and Differences from the 2023 Matchup

Even though this is a couple of years removed, Perry sees similar looks the Ducks threw Tech’s way in the Red Raiders’ 38-30 loss at Jones AT&T stadium in 2023.

”They have some different formations that they’re doing on punt. The speed of their returners, they got great kickers, punter. You’re at this time of year I like to think that you’re going to have your best football. I know we’re going to try to play our best football.”

Keeping the Culture Going at Texas Tech

With the news going out regarding contract extensions for the core of coaching staff in Perry, Shiel Wood, Mack Leftwich, and General Manager James Blanchard, the associate head coach was asked about the plan to keep this culture of success going in the 806.

”I keep going back. I’ve said it when you guys have asked before. This team is just from the day we got these guys in the spring, to the last practice yesterday. And these guys come out with their mindsets right, they practice hard, they ask questions, they watch film, and they’ve been attentive. I mean, I don’t know what else more you could want as a coach. I keep saying is this game big? Yeah. But, every game is big. If you lose two games, you’re out. So every game, I don’t care who it is, we better not lose this game or we aren’t going to be playing in the playoffs. So the whole big game situation, the only thing different now is you lose and then you go home. Our games came every week, nothing bothers them and they practice right, and coach (McGuire) has got the culture here the way it’s supposed to be. And I don’t expect anything else from these guys.”

Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.

Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.

Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports

Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.