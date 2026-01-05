Krista Gerlich Gives Eligibility Update, Details Months-Long Effort to Bring Stephanie Okechukwu to Texas Tech

Texas Tech Lady Raiders officially welcomed its newest and most unique addition this week, as 7-foot-1 center Stephanie Okechukwu arrived in Lubbock this weekend following months of behind-the-scenes work to complete her signing and travel process.

Head coach Krista Gerlich confirmed that Okechukwu actually signed with Texas Tech back in October, but the staff intentionally kept the news quiet while navigating what she described as “so many things that still had to be done for her to make it to Lubbock, Texas.” That process did not conclude until December 31.

“It’s been a hell of a 48 hours,” Gerlich said. “It’s very surreal because we’ve been working on this for a while.”

Okechukwu’s arrival marked the end of a lengthy international process that included extensive research, paperwork and coordination. Gerlich credited assistant coach Erik DeRoo for leading the effort.

“He really worked diligently day and night, did a lot of talking to people and a lot of research on how to make this happen,” Gerlich said. “We never gave up hope.”

Okechukwu had opportunities to attend other schools, including one within the Big 12 [West Virginia] but concerns about logistics prevented those options from materializing.

“Other universities thought it was too difficult to get her here, or maybe thought they couldn’t get her here,” Gerlich said. “And I don’t think that DeRoo can take no for an answer.”

The Moment: Okechukwu’s Arrival to Lubbock

Okechukwu, who stands 7-foot-1, is believed to be the tallest player ever to play Division I women’s basketball. Gerlich described the moment she arrived at Lubbock International Airport as emotional for the staff and players alike.

“It was extremely emotional when she walked out through those doors,” Gerlich said. “We were like, ‘Man, this could be really game-changing.’”

Players made a point to welcome Okechukwu immediately, showing up at the airport unprompted — something Gerlich noted was never required of the team.

“We didn’t tell them to come out there and meet her,” Gerlich said. “They came out there because they’re so fired up about what she can bring, not just as a basketball player, but as a person.”

Senior guard Denae Fritz, who has transferred two times during her career, explained why that moment mattered.

“I know what it feels like to transfer a couple of times, so having people show up and show that they want her here and support her coming here means a lot,” Fritz said. “It shows the team cares about her already and she hasn’t even played a single minute yet.”

Teammates quickly noticed Okechukwu’s personality as much as her presence.

“She’s super joyful,” Adlee Blacklock said about Okechukwu’s personality. “The first thing she did when she got off the plane is she jumped up in the air. She was so excited to see us.”

Even before officially joining the team in person, Okechukwu had already immersed herself in the program.

“She watched every one of our games before she got here,” Gerlich said. “Every time we played, she tuned in.”

That familiarity played into another decision Saturday night, when Okechukwu sat on the bench with the team during Texas Tech’s game. Gerlich said she briefly considered keeping her out of sight to avoid unnecessary attention, but the players shut that idea down quickly.

“I even asked them, ‘Does it make sense for her to be on the bench with us tonight?’” Gerlich said. “And Jalynn Bristow came to me and said, ‘We want her on the bench with us. She’s part of our team.’ And I was like, ‘Okay, done.’”

Okechukwu’s Basketball Background

In terms of basketball background, Okechukwu did not begin playing the sport until age 16, making her development and skill set even more remarkable given her size.

“She’s got really great hands,” Gerlich said. “She’s got great touch around the rim. She uses the glass really well.”

Okechukwu has spent time playing internationally, including attending high school in Japan, while also training extensively in Nigeria.

“She’s been training with a lot of trainers there,” Gerlich said. “As big as she is, she’s got a pretty good skill set.”

From a schematic standpoint, Gerlich believes Okechukwu fits naturally into Texas Tech’s offensive and defensive systems.

“I think she’ll fit into our offensive scheme really well because of our high-low offense,” Gerlich said. “Defensively, being able to protect the rim and alter shots will probably allow us to pressure even more on the perimeter.”

NCAA Eligibility Timeline: When Can Okechukwu Play?

Okechukwu’s NCAA eligibility is still being finalized. Gerlich confirmed that Texas Tech has filed the necessary paperwork for her initial eligibility, which would allow her to play immediately once approved.

“We have filed what we need to file,” Gerlich said. “It’s in their hands. We think it could be very quick, but it really is up to them.”

Okechukwu graduated from high school in 2024 and is currently 21 years old. Because she has never played college basketball, she technically has four years of eligibility available, though the final determination on exactly how many years of eligibility will depend on how the NCAA evaluates her post–high school timeline.

“She’s never played NCAA basketball,” Gerlich said. “It’s just a matter of how the NCAA interprets what she’s been doing since she graduated from high school.”

For now, Okechukwu remains in a waiting period, but her presence has already made an impact.

“She fits in perfectly with the culture that we have,” Gerlich said. “She’s so grateful to be here, and Lady Raider Nation is doing exactly what we told her they would do — welcoming her with open arms.”

She will have a chance to watch her new team as they travel to a receiving votes in AP poll West Virginia on Wednesday night. They will follow that up with a trip over to Cincinnatti on Saturday before returning to Lubbock next week.

