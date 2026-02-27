Lee Hunter talks NFL hopes and more

Texas Tech defensive lineman Lee Hunter is rising as one of the top defensive tackles in this year’s NFL Draft. Hunter is currently in Indianapolis for the 2026 Combine going through skillset drills, and interviewing with teams throughout these next few days.

On Thursday, Hunter measured in at 6-foot-3 and 4/8 inches and 318 pounds, and recorded a 5.18 unofficial 40-yard dash to go along with a 1.82 10-yard split.

Hunter caught up with the NFL on NBC on Wednesday to break down his experience at the Combine, his contributions to the game, reminiscing his season in Lubbock and more.

Going from The CFP to The Combine

“It’s been a blessing. First, I want to give God his kudos and props. It’s been a great experience for me, and I’m just enjoying the process. Just knowing where you’ve come from, knowing where you started at, and knowing how long you’ve been playing this game since you were six years old. To get here, watching it on TV for years, and just to be here is a blessing.”

Where “The Fridge” Nickname Came From

“Now “The Fridge” came from when I was at practice one day. My defensive coordinator walked up and said “I’m going to call you The Fridge.” I’m like “Why Coach?” He’s like “If people want to eat, they got to get through you.” And I kept it and I ran with it. So if you’re hungry, you got to get through The Fridge if you want to eat.”

The Biggest Asset to His Game

“My game is probably stopping the run. Taking up two people and two gapping. I really take pride in it. I work hard with it on a day-to-day basis. Just hitting the sleds, I’m going against great offensive lineman at Texas Tech daily. So, I’m getting coached up really well by my coaches, and just enjoying the process, putting in the extra work, and just trust the plan that they had for me in Lubbock.”

Competition Along the Front to Make the Most Plays

“Like we used to always say, “It’s a race to the quarterback.” So I say 100% of my pass rush should also improve, and just by the guys that’s on side of me to. Because those guys get to the quarterback, and I want to get to the quarterback to with y’all so I’m going to do extra, extra, extra to make sure I meet y’all at the quarterback.”

Playing in an “NFL Front 7”

“It for sure was crazy, but it was a blessing at the same time. Because if you recruit somebody and all these players come together. And they’re also great people at that to. We were great football players, but it was great people there to and I feel like it came together and it worked out. But everybody on that defense worked hard. Coach (Shiel) Wood and his staff did a great job just by prepping us. And then (Joey) McGuire is just an excellent person to be around.”

Having His Daughter Kaylee by His Side In This Journey

“My daughter is everything to me. She’s my why and why I go hard. She’s why I get up daily and do what I do. I also got another baby girl on the way. She’s due on March 6th, so I’m here hoping that she’ll come before I finish. Kaylee, my oldest, is five. She’s the reason I started. I changed a lot of my ways and I go hard day-to-day.”

Interviewing with NFL Teams

“They love the two gappers, but they also asked me what I need to work on and I said my pass rushing ability. I’m going to get better as far as rushing the passer. And I’m going to take pride at getting better at getting to the quarterback down more in the NFL. But it was just more about my life, how I grew up, and what I like about the game.”

What Scheme He Sees Himself In

“Three down, Four down, Okie, Bench front, Field front, I think anything.”

Life Off the Field

“I like to chill with family. When I have the opportunity to chill with my baby girl, I’ll chill with her. I like to chill with my friends, play video games, I fish, mud-riding, a lot of country boy stuff.”

