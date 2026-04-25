Lee Hunter selected No. 49 overall by Carolina Panthers in 2026 NFL Draft

Texas Tech defensive tackle Lee Hunter, is officially heading to the NFL after being selected No. 49 overall by the Carolina Panthers in the 2026 NFL Draft, capping off a dominant final season that established him as one of the top interior defenders in the country.

Hunter, a 6-foot-4, 320-pound force in the middle, anchored a Texas Tech defense that helped power the Red Raiders to a historic Big 12 Championship run. His combination of size, strength, and consistency made him one of the most reliable defensive linemen in college football throughout the 2025 season. Beyond his on-field production, Hunter’s personality shined this season and at the NFL Combine, where his confidence, energy, and leadership were evident.

Dominant Final Season in Lubbock

In his lone season at Texas Tech, Hunter delivered elite production along the interior, finishing with 41 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks across 14 games. While his numbers don’t fully jump off the page, Hunter’s impact went far beyond the stat-sheet . He consistently controlled the line of scrimmage, collapsed pockets, and created opportunities for his co-defensemen by demanding double teams in the run and passing game. His performance earned him First-Team All-Big 12 and All-American honors, solidifying his status as one of the top defensive tackles in the 2026 draft class.

Journey to Texas Tech

Hunter’s path to Texas Tech came through multiple stops, beginning at Auburn and continuing through UCF before he arrived in Lubbock for his final collegiate season. That experience showed in his mature, physical style of play and leadership on the defensive front. Over his college career, Hunter appeared in more than 50 games and totaled over 170 tackles and 30+ tackles for loss, proving both durability and long-term production.

NFL Outlook

Hunter projects as a high-floor interior defensive lineman at the next level. His ability to stop the run, occupy blockers, and play with physicality makes him an immediate contributor in NFL rotations. While still developing as a pass rusher, his power and interior disruption give him starting upside immediately, especially in schemes that prioritize a player of his strength and gap control.

With his selection, Hunter joins David Bailey and Jacob Rodriguez as another key piece from the elite 2025 Texas Tech Defense, to make the jump to the NFL. Congratulations Lee!

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