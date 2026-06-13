Louisiana's top safety Kaston Lewis commits to Texas Tech

Texas Tech’s latest top-of-the-line commit is in the boat as Iowa (Louis.) High School safety Kaston Lewis has committed to the Red Raiders. A 4-star prospect per Rivals, Lewis is the No. 1-ranked safety in Louisiana. He chose Texas Tech over Big 12 rivals West Virginia and SEC foe Arkansas.

Lewis’ visit comes on the heels of his official visit to West Texas. The 4-star earned his offer from Texas Tech back in April and the Red Raiders recruited him hard since.

“They let me know I was a priority from Day 1,” Lewis told Rivals’ Sam Speigelman in May. “I talk to a coach from there just about every day, so we’re constantly building a better bond.”

Lewis’ commitment is the latest in a string of highly-ranked defensive commitments for the Red Raiders in this class.

Lewis is the second defensive back to commit to the Red Raiders after fellow blue-chipper Gideon Gash added his name to the Big 12’s top 2027 recruiting class June 6.

As a junior, Lewis starred on both sides of the ball for Iowa. He finished the season with 848 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns out of the back field, as well as two receiving touchdowns and over 150 yards in the return game. Defensively, Lewis finished with 53 tackles, including 4.0 for a loss and six interceptions.

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