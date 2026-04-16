Luke Bamgboye to enter transfer portal

Texas Tech forward Luke Bamgboye will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal per On3/Rivals National Basketball Reporter Joe Tipton. The sophomore from London, England averaged 4.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game this past season after coming over as a transfer from VCU.

However, multiple injuries limited Bamgboye to just 21 games played and his impact did not reach the level Texas Tech fans expected from him.

With Bamgboye headed to the portal, the only players remaining on Tech’s roster are Josiah Moseley, JT Toppin, Marial Akuentok and LaTrell Hoover.

NEW: Texas Tech forward Luke Bamgboye plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @JoeTipton reports.https://t.co/MorD1lSVIl pic.twitter.com/1I8OUew2M8 — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) April 16, 2026

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