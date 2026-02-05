Mac Alexander joins Tech as Assistant Special Teams Coordinator

It was announced Thursday morning that former Colorado State-Pueblo Associate Head Coach/DB & Special Teams Coach Mac Alexander would be joining the Red Raiders. Alexander will serve as Assistant Special Teams Coordinator/Specialist Coach.

Experience

Alexander got his coaching start as a Graduate Assistant at Colorado Mesa from 2014–2015, coaching the defensive line and defensive backs. Staying with the Mavericks, he received his first full-time role within the program as defensive backs coach and co-special teams coordinator during 2016–2017.

In 2018, Alexander departed the Colorado Mesa program and joined Fort Lewis College as defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach. Following the 2018 season, he joined Tarleton State as safeties coach, and in his only year with the program he helped guide the Texans to an 11–1 record and a Lone Star Conference title.

In 2020, he gained his first Power Five experience with Washington State as a Graduate Assistant working with special teams. He stayed with the Cougars through the 2021 season and left the program to become Western New Mexico’s special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach.

Following his only year with Western New Mexico in 2022, he followed Head Coach Phillip Vigil to Colorado State-Pueblo, where he coached from 2023–2025. As previously mentioned, Alexander served as Associate Head Coach/DB & Special Teams Coach with the ThunderWolves.

Alexander was also selected to the 2024 AFCA 35 Under 35 Coaches List during his time with Colorado State-Pueblo.

Prior Playing Experience

From 2009–2011, Alexander played defensive back for Colorado Mesa. He also played on the Colorado Mesa basketball team from 2011–2014. Following his playing career, he joined the staff at Colorado Mesa as a Graduate Assistant.

