Mack Leftwich Praises Brendan Sorsby, Details Loaded and Versatile Texas Tech Offense

Texas Tech Offensive Coordinator Mack Leftwich was available to the media on Monday, for the first time this spring. Coach Leftwich, with a fresh new look, had a lot of positive things to say regarding new transfer quarterback Brendan Sorsby, and how the entire offense has looked this spring. Here are some of the highlights:

Leftwich Excited About Offensive Versatility Entering 2026

Versatility with the Texas Tech offense this season is going to be huge for Leftwich. As the Red Raiders return a ton of production, mixed in with several talented transfers, he could have his most dynamic offense yet as a play caller. “I am really excited about our offensive line right now and I think that they have a chance to be really special in that room. I think the quarterback room is really developing, not only Brendan, but I think the guys behind him are having really good springs as well,” Leftwich said.

He continued by emphasizing just how flexible this offense can be: “I think what I am really most excited about as a play caller is we are going to have the ability to be really multiple in the personnel groupings we use and how we use our guys. You feel really good in 12 personnel with Terrance Carter and Jett Carpenter at tight end, they are very multiple. In 20 personnel you have J’Koby Williams and Cam Dickey, and when we get ‘Q’ (Quinten Joyner) back, you feel really good about those two running backs. Then our receiver room is as deep as it has probably ever been since coach (Joey McGuire) has been here.”

Sorsby Impressing With Work Ethic, Command of Offense

Leftwich was then asked how new transfer quarterback Brendan Sorsby has adapted to learning the offense, and it is clear the early returns have been strong. “I think he has done a phenomenal job of getting in and working really hard. A lot of that time during the winter period, I didn’t go out on the road so I could be with him as much as we wanted throughout the day. He was always in my office as much as possible trying to pick up the playbook,” Leftwich said.

Leftwich continued to discuss not just Sorsby’s on-field ability, but what he brings off the field as well:“You knew what the skill set was going to be, and you could see that on the film, that was evident. We had crossover games last year where we had scouted the opposing defense we were going to play, and they had played Cincinnati, so you knew what you were getting as a player. But the intangible pieces of his work ethic and how fast he picked up the playbook, we are really fired up with not only who he is as a player, but who he is as a person, and what he brings to the team in that aspect.”

Stacked Receiver Room Adds Another Layer to Tech’s Offense

Not only did Leftwich have high praise for his new quarterback and returning running back room, but also for the wide receiver group heading into the upcoming season. “I think with the guys returning, Coy (Coy Eakin) has had a really solid spring. I think Bryson Jones has taken a really good step, being a guy who can come in and play the rotation. Micah Hudson has looked like you would want him to look. He has been as consistent as you can ask somebody to be. He has really just put his head down and worked, so I am super proud of that kid, and I think he is in a great spot,” Leftwich said.

Leftwich then went on to highlight the impact of the new transfers in the wide receiver room: “I think with all the new guys we brought in, they all have their own skill set. Donte Lee’s got real vertical juice, he is a threat at all times to score. Kenny Johnson, he is savvy, a do-it-all kind of guy you can move around to different spots. Him and Brendan have picked up a nice little chemistry. Jalen Jones, he is a guy no matter who he is with on the field, whether it’s ones, twos, or threes, you look out there at the end of the day and he’s made a bunch of plays. Then with Malcolm Simmons, he does some really freaky things. He’s a really, really talented athlete, so it will be fun to find ways to get him the ball.”

Closing Takeaways

If there was any question about the ceiling of this Texas Tech offense heading into next season, Leftwich’s comments made one thing clear, this offense has talent all over the field. With a quarterback like Sorsby, who has quickly taken ownership of the offense, a backfield loaded with proven playmakers, and a receiver room overflowing with depth and versatility, the Red Raiders have the personnel to stress defenses in every possible way this upcoming season. I think the spring game on Friday, will be the first display of many, in which what could be one of the best offenses in the country for the 2026 season.

Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.

Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.

Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports

Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.