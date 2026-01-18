McCasland Celebrates Solid Defensive Effort Over BYU

In a tough, gritty performance against the No.11 team in the country the Texas Tech men’s basketball team refused to give in and came out with a 84-71 victory over BYU. Texas Tech head Coach Grant McCasland met with the media postgame to discuss the thriller in Lubbock.

Containing AJ Dybantsa

The Red Raiders knew they would have their hands full with the three headed monster that is Richie Saunders, Robert Wright and the number one player in the Class of 2025 AJ Dybantsa. They didn’t back down though and Texas Tech held Dybantsa to a season low 13 points. McCasland voiced how proud he was of how the team defended those guys efficiently primarily from Donovan Atwell.

“Give Don credit. Don’s played on really good teams and been our most consistent defender, and I don’t think it’s close. If you take from the first day of practice to now, every game, every practice, Donovan Atwell has been the guy that shown up everyday. Every game tried to guard the other teams’ best player, and he’s starting to get some nuance to how you do it. The ironic part is AJ gets to the free throw line and gets fouled. AJ drew one foul and got to the line that one time and it was when he tapped him on the arm, and I told him you got to contest straight up and you got to give space to him. So AJ is really good. He’ll bounce back. He’s a load to handle as we all saw. But to me, it’s not the miss or make it’s can you rebound, and that’s what I thought separated us. We ended up out-rebounding them even though they got two more offensive rebounds than we did. But that to me is kind of the game. Limit fouls, we got to the free throw line more times than they did, and then we out-rebounded them.”

How The Huge Run Translates to Further Big 12 Success

After being down nine, Tech made a remarkable comeback that involved a 27-6 run with guys scoring from all over the place. McCasland knows the Big 12 can put anyone on the ropes if not taken seriously, and to come roaring out of the gate in this game is just what they need to prepare for the tough stretch just up ahead.

“In our league, you better take the things that you know put you in those positions to win the game, and you better try to double down on it and don’t think you’ve arrived. Because this league, when you go on the road, you can get beat by anybody on any night and get beat bad. I hope what it does is it anchors us to the core principles of how we want to defend. And our guys start to see the way you separate and beat teams is getting stops.”

How the Defense has Grown from Illinois to Now

Not just the response to the adversity from being down nine and pushing through tired legs on a short rotation, but the buy in on defense is was what really impressed McCasland in this. He noted his team’s growth in this area from the start of the season to now.

“I think you can point to obviously how Christian and JT early in the season, we kind of were feeling like the offensive part was going to save us at times. I take us back to the Illinois game where we could not guard. We could not get a stop. We were scoring, but we could not get stops. And I think our guys have really made a commitment from that time, and now we’re seeing the grit that you have to have to finish games. It’s all about how you compete. Our guys go out of the halftime and they’re yell “defense”, they’re in the huddles, they’re actually communicating what we need to do as the game changes. They popped us a few times. BYU runs great stuff, and they got us a couple times on some corner screen ins. And they got us on some drive angles. And what I love about JT was JT was the one that messed it up, and he comes over there and he is so upset. He used to be upset about missing free throws. Now he’s upset about not playing good defense. That shows you how far we’ve come. I’m telling you JT is a worker, and the thing that’s added to this is JT is not only just working, now he’s fighting for us to be great defensively. That to me is where our team is making the biggest jump.”

