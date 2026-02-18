McCasland Devastated Over Course of Events In Tempe

It was a traumatizing experience for Texas Tech fans everywhere as the 13th ranked Red Raider basketball team fell to Arizona State 72-67 following their historic win over #1 Arizona on Saturday. In a game where everything can go wrong did go wrong, Head Coach Grant McCasland expressed his thoughts on the sequence of events in Tempe (via Texas Tech Sports Network/Learfield).

Worse Case Scenario All Across the Board

The idea of the Red Raiders wrapping up the road trip to the desert with a split seemed to be the direction fans thought it would go. What ultimately happened is the split did occur but in the opposite way to the point where it left all parties shell-shocked by tonight’s affair versus the Sun Devils. McCasland voiced it was a weird feeling from the get-go, and to Arizona State’s credit what won them the game was their 21 points off turnovers to Tech’s 6.

“They got one of the better offensive teams in our league. I actually told Coach Hurley before the game just the way they’ve been playing the last few games, they’re hanging in there. I thought they shot the ball well. They got a lot of guys that can score. Just disappointed in our approach going into the game. I thought our practices were right. And felt like our competitiveness going into the game was right. I thought the mentality was right. I thought our guys understood what we were up against in this game. One really underrated part in what they do and what I thought was the difference in this game was they turned people over. They’re one of the worst defensive teams in our league, but they’re top 3 in turning you over. That was the difference. They turned us over 17 times and got 21 points off of it. So that’s kind of the game on that end. Just looking at the offensive end impacted the way we were competing. Some of the fatigue, but champions figure out a way to fight and win regardless when you don’t have your best offensively. I just thought our fight and our grit on the defensive end in some real key and pivotal moments wasn’t what it needed to be.”

Status on JT Toppin

And the biggest headline going forward is the health of the reigning Big 12 player of the year. Matters went from bad to worse in this game as Toppin went down grabbing his right knee after attempting a transition layup. Our prayers and well wishes are with him.

“Honestly I don’t have much. I just know they looked at him and obviously decided that he couldn’t come back into the game. So we’ll get him looked at and evaluate it from here.”

