McCasland Enjoys the Return Home with Win Over Utah

The 15th ranked Texas Tech men’s basketball team returned home with students now back on campus. The athletics department was handing out 1,000 JT Toppin jerseys with twenty of them signed to bring a decent size crowd to the USA. The Red Raiders took down the Utah Utes 88-74, and head coach Grant McCasland met with the media postgame to discuss his breakdown on tonight’s battle with the Utes, and what to look forward to against #11 BYU.

Changes on Defending Ball Screens

McCasland was asked about the hedging on the ball screens, and if he’s either changed that or if it’s more of an amped up version of what he’s wanted earlier in the season.

“We’re changing. And a lot of it has to do with we felt like some of these teams, you give up more threes when you get in hedge and kind of in drop coverage when you’re backed up keeping JT (Toppin) in front of the ball, and making him play two-on-two in the middle of the floor, and don’t give them opportunities to get advantages and shoot it. So we really were trying to minimize threes against a lot of the teams we were playing early, and we were playing two-on-two in the middle of the floor. We’re too small honestly. Guard play feels too small. Our ability to hedge pushes some of the ball handlers out and keeps the paint from being attacked so easy with the drop coverage. It’s been good for us. I mean the LSU game was where it kind of really started to take off. We were trapping a lot in that game. Just the improvement of putting people more on their heels so that our guards can get their bodies in front instead of being on the side and being behind and we’re just small for that. If you had bigger guards and you could lean on people and add more length at the rim, we were trying to keep JT out of foul trouble and keep him where he didn’t have to run around as much. But we’re figuring out a way to do it and do it consistently. And how we got Marial (Akuentok) back I think he’s going to be able to play some. This game wasn’t perfect for him because they shoot threes, but he’s going to really help us and hopefully we get Luke (Bamgboye) back pretty soon too and we can really start getting after some people.”

The Work JT Puts in with His Passing

McCasland spoke on Toppin’s passing ability especially out of doubles, and voiced how that and his ownership have become underappreciated factors of his game. As well as turning to one of his longtime good friends and coaching buddies who’s sealed the dominance of this offense in Jeff Linder.

“That’s my favorite part of JT Toppin’s ownership to what our team is doing. Jeff Linder is a savant. He’s brilliant. I don’t say that lightly. Honestly just his spacing, his concepts, and the way he simplifies, but the way he puts us in the right positions. He told me before the game he felt like this is one of the games where JT Toppin could get thirty-five. He felt just the way that they put two on the ball and the way they helped from the rim. And if we can get him at an angle, and he’s going to have reads that he can make. So JT missed a floater in the second half, and then right away he turns around and says “my bad” because we were open. He’s just an awesome teammate. That’s what I’ll say I love about JT is he’s such a good passer, but even if he misses it, he’ll be the first to acknowledge that he didn’t do it right. JT left his feet on a closeout. Sometimes you’re like “well it’s hard he’s on a closeout what do I do?” He just owns it, he’s not perfect, but that’s why he’s such a great passer is because he’s willing to be coached, and he’s willing to keep trying to improve in making the right play. For a guy who scores as well as he does to be that willing to pass when he gets two on the ball, it says a lot about his character.

Composure Growth When the Ball is Out of JT & Christian’s Hands

McCasland mentioned before this game how can he “grow the team in a way that they distribute and create advantages.” As well as “the composure level when it gets to other players’ hands.” He was quick to highlight Jaylen Petty, LeJuan Watts and Donovan Atwell’s contribution in tonight’s game.

“Well Jaylen Petty was awesome at passing the basketball. He missed some shots, but what we’re asking him to do defensively and the ramp up his heart’s to get better. I think LeJuan (Watts) is just one of those guys that I trust. I just need him to get more experience with different schemes and playing with these guys. It’s a fun group to coach. Donovan Atwell is letting the game come to him. We just got the right mix of guys, and I think we’re making strides.”

How this Prepares Them For BYU

The No. 11 Cougars roll into the 806 this Saturday, and the Red Raiders will have two days of practices before going toe-to-toe with one of the potent forces in the Big 12. McCasland traced back to the historical comeback in his first year as head coach to convey to the the team Richie Saunders’ relentlessness that continues for this BYU squad.

“We just watched their game that they played against Utah, and BYU has no problem scoring. They’ve got I think probably one of the hardest playing guys in our league in Richie (Saunders). Two years ago when we faced BYU when (Mark) Pope was the coach, and it was our first year here and we had that big comeback, we were watching film and Matty B (Braeuer) who’s the head coach at Stephen F. Austin by the way having a fantastic season and playing great told me “Coach, watch this. Richie is the best player on their team. Maybe a first-team all league player. He’s unbelievable” And I literally just showed our team the clips of him offensive rebounding against Utah. He’s relentless. He doesn’t have to have the ball passed to him. He can really shoot it and he’s tough. I just have so much respect for their team. Obviously coached AJ (Dybantsa) in the summer. Rob (Wright) is obviously a great player. They just got a great scheme and play really hard. They’re a really difficult team to defend. Really a lot of respect for them. It should be a great opportunity

