McCasland Gives Injury Update on JT Toppin

On Tuesday evening, Texas Tech fell to Arizona State 72-67 in perplexing fashion. The Red Raiders would spiral even more downhill as JT Toppin went down with a knee injury with 6 minutes left in the game and would not return. Toppin played 32 minutes scoring 20 points, shot 8-18 from the field and an unblemished 4-4 at the line, grabbed 8 rebounds, and dished out 4 assists.

Following the Arizona State game, McCasland spoke with the media for the latest on Toppin.

“It’s hard to say until we get it looked at closely. But I just know he’s really disappointed, and he’s such a competitor. So we’ll get back and get him looked at. He was pointing to the back of his leg initially. So yeah, it’s lower leg. I’m sure we will (get an MRI). I just talked to the trainer briefly and he just said obviously JT is in a position where we’re going to have to evaluate him when we get back.”

Up next for Texas Tech is a 2-game homestand starting off with Kansas State on Saturday at 1:30 pm, followed by Cincinnati next Tuesday at 6 pm. K-State is 11-15 overall, 2-11 in Big 12 play, and just picked up their 2nd league win over Baylor last night 90-74.

