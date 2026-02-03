McCasland gives update on Anderson following Kansas loss

Texas Tech found itself on the losing end of its Big Monday matchup versus No. 11 Kansas, 64-61, at United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders led by as much as 10 with around eight minutes remaining in the game.

Though the result finished as a defeat, Texas Tech’s performance without guard Christian Anderson is nothing short of impressive. Following the loss, head coach Grant McCasland gave an update on Anderson.

“Christian is crushed he couldn’t play,” McCasland told the gathered media.

Back-and-forth deliberation on Texas Tech guard’s status

Anderson dealt with an illness, per reports, that kept him from making an appearance. It is the only game of the season that Texas Tech did not have its star guard. Anderson appeared in the tunnel and even warmed up with the team coming out of halftime. Despite their best efforts to get him ready to play, Anderson never saw the floor.

“We will leave it at this… before the game we just didn’t have any idea that it wasn’t an option, and just was told when warm ups hit that ‘we’re going to hold him out for right now,’ and fully anticipated him to play,” McCasland said. “Then we got closer to going out there, and they said we’re going to take him and try to warm him up while they’re doing intros and see if we can get him where he’s ready to play. I just think everybody thought he was playing. And then the whole thought process was just keep trying to get him to see if he can, see if he can play at all.”

Assistant Athletic Trainer Mike Neal led the charge in attempting to bring Anderson back to health. Neal has been with the program since 2019. McCasland didn’t elaborate on specifics surrounding Anderson’s illness.

“I’m not going to speak to the specifics of what it is, but it just got to a point where Mike (Neal) just kept coming and telling me, giving me an update, like, you know, looks like we’ll have him ready,” he continued. “The last thing, he came and told me he’s like, ‘we’re not playing.’ We left halftime thinking there’s a chance he was playing the second half, and then just wasn’t able to go.”

The Red Raiders return to action Saturday in Morgantown versus West Virginia at 12:00 PM.

