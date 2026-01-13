McCasland Looks Forward to Home Stand Starting with Utah

Following back to back road games with a heartbreaking loss to Houston, then a catastrophic second half in Boulder, Colorado, the 15th ranked Texas Tech men’s basketball team is welcoming both Big 12 Utah schools in the next two home games. Starting off with the 8-8 Utes, head coach Grant McCasland met with the media today to share his thoughts on the Colorado game and expressed his excitement to return to the USA.

Takeaways from Colorado

Prior to the trip to Boulder, McCasland was real quick to acknowledge how great Colorado is offensively and with their size. Once the second half tipped off, their adjustments on the defensive side created a composure issue especially when they started to trap Christian Anderson at mid-court.

“It’s obvious that we had to go deeper into our bench in foul trouble. The workload on Christian being severe, it wore on him as the game went on. If teams are going to try to take Christian out of the game, how do we continue to grow the team in a way that we distribute and create advantages. That’s where LeJuan (Watts) is so pivotal. And the composure level once it get’s out of Christian and JT’s (Toppin’s) hands, what’s the composure level and grit in these tight games against great teams. Not against teams that you can overpower, but where they can match the physicality and effort at different positions. How do we create an expectation and composure when it gets to other people’s hands. I thought Don (Atwell) was tremendous in the game. The other being, just doubling down on making sure that our transition defense, and our ability to guard without fouling keeps taking a jump. If you looked at all those baskets at the end, part of it is fatigue offensively with playing guys extended minutes and maybe going with a different group. The other part is we didn’t communicate and get back and guard the way we did the first half, and a lot of it has to do with our composure offense. They played zone, they weren’t as ball-pressuring and creating advantages, and we really had some bad fouls. So I left that game knowing that we got to double down on just the fundamentals of how we want to guard in transition and how we want to guard on every possession so we don’t put ourselves in bad spots. And how do we keep growing the group where when they’re going to try to put two on the ball we have some real opportunities to attack differently, and our composure level with those ball handlers and those decision makers increases with making it simpler and they don’t feel like they have to carry the whole load just like what we’ve done with Chris and JT. If you watch those guys they are unbelievable about passing the ball. Now what happens when you’re on the receiving end and it’s not a clear advantage for you? That’s the next step for our team is how do we create some confidence for those guys to make plays, and then when it doesn’t happen what’s the next action for us to get to that we can free those guys up where we’re not panicking.”

Having Akuentok Back in the Lineup

The Red Raiders are still thin in the rotation as it is, but McCasland voiced his excitement of getting one of his bigs back into a few minutes of playing time vs the Buffaloes. Plus, seeing how he can still grow in his freshman season, and giving Texas Tech size when they really need it.

“Marial (Akuentok) going into that game literally had two practice days with our team, and one of them was really brief, and another one was not a lot of contact. So for him to go out there, and I thought he had a really great first half. That second half he got in and they went to try to score on him. He made a couple of defensive errors. He actually had that basket that wasn’t called a goaltend I thought he made it. You can say that when a guy is available you should be ready. But the speed of the game, and the pace, and the nonstop nature, it breaks you down. And until you got game experience it just takes you a bit to settle in and to not feel like you’re trying so hard that you make mistakes out of effort. And that’s what we were doing earlier in the season. I thought our effort was actually there for the most part. Just we were overrunning plays because you’re trying so hard to get back and play. So his intent is right, just needs more game experience, and Marial will get there. I’m excited that we got to put him in the game like we did, and man does he want to help our team.”

Making sure Utah doesn’t Sneak Up on Them

Looking at the Utes, they are on a losing streak but fought hard against #1 Arizona, and a close loss to #11 BYU. The Big 12 is still the Big 12 from top to bottom and McCasland knows anybody can beat anybody in this league.

“Utah has got some really dynamic pieces at the guard spots. Anytime you have guys averaging close to twenty and over twenty points a game at the guard spots, that just goes to show you that they can take a game over. You don’t need to have significant offense run, you can give them the ball and give them space. We got to be on edge to play against them. We watched obviously the Utah vs Colorado game going into it, and they were right there winning that game on the road also. They got great size, and they got great pieces at the rim, and they’re growing like every team has. They got some great non-conference wins to. For us there just has to be an edge in every game you play, and that’s the Big 12. If you look at the scoreboard, or if you look at another team’s jersey name and try to decide how you’re going to compete then you’ve lost. So I think we’re in the right place in how we want to get better, and the edge you have to play the game with.”

