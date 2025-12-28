McCasland provides update on guard Tyeree Bryan

On Sunday afternoon, No. 15 Texas Tech beat Winthrop 87-57 in dominant fashion. One player who did not appear in the game was senior guard Tyeree Bryan. After playing just three minutes in the team’s previous game against Duke, fans were wondering about the status of Bryan with the team.

Following the Winthrop game, McCasland spoke with the media for the latest on Bryan.

“Yeah, I should have probably commented on this because I talked to Jay Bilas going into the Duke game. And you know how many injuries we’ve had, and Tyree literally twisted his ankle the last possession of practice before we left for Duke.

And we played Duke on the 20th, the 19th that morning we practiced one time before we played Duke, and it was the last possession. He literally came down sideways on his ankle, and it was bad. And so he tried to prepare to get ready for the game, but we had so many excuses I didn’t want to like have another one out there. And Tyree was going to try to play, so I wasn’t going to make a big deal out of it, and he looked like he could maybe do it. He got into warm ups, and he tried, and then he played in the game, and he just couldn’t go. So we pulled him because of his ankle, and then today, he couldn’t play. He tried, he practiced a little bit yesterday, and just tweaked it, and just didn’t feel like he could be 100% of what we needed him to be, and so they made the decision not to play today. So I mean, hopefully we’ll get him back for Saturday, but it’s nothing other than he tweaked his ankle.”

Bryan’s next opportunity to play will be in Texas Tech’s Big 12 opener vs Oklahoma State at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock. Tipoff is set for 12 p.m. CT on Saturday, January 3rd.

The Cowboys are 11-1 so far this season, with their only loss coming in a 85-76 battle vs in-state rival Oklahoma back on December 13th.