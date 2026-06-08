McGuire details why Texas Tech stood behind Brendan Sorsby

Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby has received his temporary injunction from judge Ken Curry which, for now, makes him eligible to play football for the Red Raiders in the 2026 season.

Last week, Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire appeared on Josh Pate’s College Football Show where he broke down where the Red Raiders stand in relation to quarterback Brendan Sorsby.

“The elephant in the room is we’re going through some unknown right now. You know, I feel really good about Will’s (Hammond) injury or whether it be Brendan (Sorsby). So the good thing I think no matter where we end up there, this this is going to galvanize this football team, and so that’s going to help.”

Learning of the initial Sorsby news

“Besides maybe Indiana, just because they come off winning at all, I don’t know if a team like us and Indiana, like the new guys on the block, whatever you want to call us, have had more momentum going into an off season and going into spring football than Texas Tech. I mean, we have a great high school class, the highest high school rated class in the country. We signed them in December and 18 of the 22 came in January. So we have all those guys going through spring football and man, just an incredible class learning like crazy. Then, depending on who you talk to, somewhere between the first and third transfer class that you sign. We had a great winter and we had a great spring, and then this hits right – I think it was like two days before the spring game – you know, that we’re notified. So a lot of unknown but the one thing I think is we operate well in chaos.

“I also think the thing that I told the team whenever I spoke to the team, whenever I said Brendan was going into a rehab center is you have a brother that’s going through a lot of stuff right now and it is real. And where we’re at right now, we are going to have his back and he’s about not to have his phone so you need to reach out to him now and tell him that you’re thinking about him and caring about him and we’ll get to the other side whatever it looks like.

“And then, we do talk constantly and there’s some really cool stories this spring of this very moment of we talk about what’s next all the time. You can learn from yesterday, but you can’t live back there. You’ve got to be in the moment right now. And the moment right now for me as a head coach is how hard are we working? Are we coming together? Are we caring about each other? Navigating what we’re we’re going through right now certainly. No matter what happens there’ll never be a more what’s next moment than right now. And so we’re going to learn from it, you know, and we’re going to get to what’s next.

“Grant McCasland is one of my favorite people. Great coaches for some reason I gravitate to and try to learn from and they end up becoming friends and mentors. But whenever JT Toppin went down, I called him and man, I was sick for him. Because he’s the same way, we just love our players so much and I said, “We’re getting ready to play K State.” And I said, “Hey, I’m just going to tell you they’re going to tip that game off no matter what. Like with you, without you, without JT, with JT. So, you got to find a way to go win that game.” It’s the same thing. You know, they’re going to kick that ball off in September, and we got to find a way to be the best team we could be.”

“I think they responded really well. There was a lot of questions of like, hey, how can we get a hold of him? There were also questions of like I said, there’s about to be a statement made by Brendan and by the university. I was like, we’re not going to hide from this. I mean, it’s going to come out. So, we need to make sure that we’re a part of that, and he wants to be a part of that. Whenever I’ve talked to him, and I talked to him last night, literally he texted me right after the softball game saying, “Let’s go, man. How awesome is this, coach?” I think one thing with these guys, they understand like we can’t pick and choose when we get behind each other. We either get behind each other or we don’t get behind each other. And so this was a moment for these young guys to understand, man, life is hard and there are things that will be thrown at you and how you respond to it is really what it’s all about.”

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