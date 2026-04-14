Mike Mayock identifies Romello Height as explosive NFL Draft steal

Romello Height was a key-piece of Texas Tech’s highly rated defensive line in 2025. It is expected that Height will be second day pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. In an interview conducted with Betway, Raiders GM Mike Mayock gave his opinion on the Red Raider EDGE and some other top prospects in this year’s draft.

You liked Jalon Walker a lot last year and he proved to be a great pick for the Falcons. Who’s a player this year who you’re higher on than most?

It’s funny because when you watch a lot of tape, you might love a kid and then all of a sudden people start to figure it out, and they love them too. I’ve got three or four kids I want to share with you that I think are intriguing for different reasons.

Wide Receivers

WR Makai Lemon was one of the key pieces in Lincoln Riley‘s system at USC. Lemon is expected to be a high-end first round pick. His football temperament is similar to Puka Nacua, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Cooper Kupp according to Mayock.

One is Makai Lemon. He’s now a top-15 pick, but I would stand on the table for him. His football temperament reminds me of Puka Nacua, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Cooper Kupp. He wants the ball, he attacks the ball, he blocks. When you put Cooper Kupp on, he digs linebackers and safeties out of the C-gap, which hardly any wideouts do. This kid will do it. He runs precise routes. He knows how to separate. He attacks the football. In the NFL there’s now a blurring of responsibility for wideouts. Now you look at the Rams, and every team in the league basically, and it’s all motions, stacks and bunches. This kid is perfect for all of that.

Offensive Linemen

Monroe Freeling was a starting offensive lineman for Georgia, and part of the Bulldogs continued success. It is expected that Freeling will be the best tackle out of this class, although Alabama’s Kadyn Proctor has more upside if he fixes some errors.

I think Monroe Freeling from Georgia is going to ultimately be the best tackle to come out of this draft. Kadyn Proctor from Alabama has more upside than any tackle in the draft. He’s a monster, he’s a dancing bear, but he’s not in condition and there’s too many glaring technical deficiencies. If the kid gets his stuff together with a good O-line coach, he can be outstanding.

Defensive Ends/Linebackers

This is where the pair of Texas Tech EDGE guys are listed. Mayock believes that Romello Height, a projected third round pick, is just as explosive as David Bailey and could make an immediate impact at his landing spot. LSU Linebacker Harold Perkins is also mentioned as a guy Mayock likes for day three.

There’s a defensive end at Texas Tech that’s not David Bailey, it’s Romello Height. I think he’s going to go in the third round. He’s just as explosive as David Bailey. His first three steps are legit, the only difference is he’s 12 pounds lighter, not as powerful or strong. But somebody’s going to draft him and he’s going to be a sub-package guy immediately. And then a day-three guy who I like is Harold Perkins from LSU. Love him. He’s an undersized off-the-ball linebacker. The best thing he does is rush the quarterback, and somebody’s going to get a steal there.

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