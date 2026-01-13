“Mo Is Not Loyal”: Why Texas Tech’s Mindset Leaves No Room for a Letdown

Momentum has been on Texas Tech’s side for much of the season — but inside the Lady Raiders’ locker room, they’re constantly reminded that it doesn’t stay there by accident.

They call it “Mo.”

“Momentum is not loyal. Mo is not loyal. He’ll jump to the other side in a heartbeat, and you better figure out a way to get him right back on your side if you want to win,” head coach Krista Gerlich said Monday night on her radio show.

Introduced by associate head coach Adrian Walters early in the season, “Mo” has become more than a locker-room prop. Whoever wins Lady Raider Dominator is responsible of taking care of “Mo”, bringing “Mo” to practice and making sure “Mo” is on the bench for their next game. It’s become the language this team uses to explain why games swing, why runs happen, and why focus can never drift, even after big wins.

Gemma Núñez holds ‘Mo’ following a win. Photo from Texas Tech Lady Raiders.

Gerlich said the locker room doesn’t look the way people might expect following road wins or milestone moments. There’s joy, but there’s also maturity.

“They’re sitting there with smiles on their faces, but they’re not jumping around dancing,” Gerlich said. “They’re excited, but they’re like, ‘What’s next?’”

That businesslike response isn’t accidental.

The Lady Raiders have leaned fully into a true 1–0 mentality. Each game stands alone. Each opponent demands respect. And momentum, no matter how strong it feels, can vanish without warning.

That belief has changed the way Gerlich experiences game days herself.

“What this team has taught me is that when you believe in what you do and you believe in your kids, there’s not near as much stress on game day,” she said. “There’s been a different kind of peace about me this year because I really trust these kids.”

That trust is rooted in preparation, unity, and an uncommon level of buy-in. Gerlich repeatedly emphasized how connected this group is — not just on the court, but in how they listen, learn, and hold each other accountable.

“They’re unified. They love each other. They love the game. They’re hungry,” Gerlich said. “They show up every day and compete.”

It’s also why this team hasn’t allowed success to soften its edge. That edge continues to help them check off “haven’t done befores or in a long times.” Including this past week’s roadtrip which marked the first time since the 2004–05 season that Texas Tech has won back-to-back road games during conference play.

5-0 vs. 0-5 But Houston Isn’t One to Overlook

Texas Tech (5-0 in Big 12 play) enters Tuesday night facing a Houston team still searching for its first Big 12 win, but the Lady Raiders’ preparation over the last 48 hours reflects exactly why records don’t factor into their approach.

With a short turnaround from a Saturday win in Cincinnati, the staff added a wrinkle to how prep was handled. Rather than being told how to guard Houston’s actions, the players were asked to explain it themselves.

Assistant coach Ketara Chapel flipped the script during scout work on Sunday quizzing the team on how Texas Tech would defend what Houston runs. The reason was simple: none of it was new.

Almost every action Houston uses is something the Lady Raiders have already faced at some point this season against other teams. Instead of overload the team, Coach Chapel kept it about the trust this team has built all year. They know how to guard it, so she let them tell her.

“If they understand our philosophy and our concepts, they should be able to tell us,” Gerlich said. “And they did a fantastic job.”

That approach turned a quick prep into one of the team’s sharpest practices of the year Monday.

Don’t let the Houston record fool you. It’s the first year of a new head coach who has SEC titles and deep NCAA tournament runs to his name at past stops. They present real challenges: athleticism, quickness, pressure and a desire to play fast. The Cougars get to the rim well and thrive in transition, making control of tempo critical Tuesday night.

“They’ve been in every game,” Gerlich said. “You can’t look at their record.”

For a team that believes momentum can turn in a heartbeat, overlooking anyone would contradict everything they’ve built.

The Lady Raiders don’t assume “Mo” will stay on their side. Instead they prepare to earn him back — every night. On Tuesday, they will look to do the same against Houston. Tipoff scheduled for 6 pm in the United Supermarkets Arena where a large crowd is expected to welcome this 18-0 Lady Raider team home. Get you tickets here.

Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.

Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.

Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports

Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.