Nakos: Brendan Sorsby's request for reinstatement denied by NCAA

Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby’s request for reinstatement has been officially denied by the NCAA, On3’s Pete Nakos reports. Nakos also reports that Sorsby has completed his 35-day in-patient rehab at Algamus Gambling Recovery Center in Goodyear, AZ.

“After finalizing an agreed-upon stipulation of facts between Texas Tech University, the NCAA and Brendan Sorsby, the University has declared Sorsby ineligible for competition,” the school said in a statement last week. “Texas Tech intends to quickly initiate the reinstatement process. Texas Tech’s primary focus remains supporting Sorsby’s health and well-being.”

The case will move to the Lubbock County District courtroom as the injunction hearing for Sorsby’s case is scheduled for June 1. If the injunction is granted, it would effectively allow Sorsby to play in the 2026 season.

Judge Ken Curry, a University of Houston law graduate, will oversee the case after being assigned by presiding judge Ana E. Estevez. Original judge Phillip Hays, a two-time graduate of Texas Tech, filed a recusal.

Sorsby’s legal team, headed by mega attorney Jeffrey Kessler and local Dustin Burrows, filed a lawsuit in Lubbock County District Court on Sorsby’s behalf last week against the NCAA. The lawsuit spanned over 1,100 pages, detailing the NCAA’s ‘hypocrisy’ and Sorsby’s various gambling disorders. Sorsby admitted to gambling in an affidavit filed as part of the lawsuit.

The move from Brendan Sorsby’s legal team came in an effort to expedite the process of a decision. Time is of the essence as Sorsby looks to have a ruling before the NFL Supplemental Draft entry deadline of June 22.

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