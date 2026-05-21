New judge assigned in Brendan Sorsby v. NCAA case

Judge Ken Curry, senior judge of the 153rd District Court, has been assigned to Brendan Sorsby v. NCAA as the Texas Tech quarterback fights for his eligibility in his ongoing gambling case.

Curry is a 1976 graduate from the University of Houston law school.

Curry has been assigned by presiding judge Ana E. Estevez. The move comes following judge Phillip Hays filing for a recusal in the case Wednesday. Hays is a two-time graduate of Texas Tech.

Hays gave no reason for his recusal, though images of Hays alongside Tech mascot Raider Red surfaced on the internet following the revelation that he’d originally preside over the case.

In documents obtained by RedRaiderSports spanning over 1,100 pages, Brendan Sorsby’s legal team made a substantial case for the quarterback’s reinstatement. Texas Tech deemed Sorsby ineligible Monday as his legal team, headed by mega attorney Jeffrey Kessler and local Dustin Burrows, filed in an effort to expedite a decision in Sorsby’s case.

Timeliness comes into play as Sorsby needs a ruling before the June 22 deadline to file paperwork to enter the NFL Supplemental Draft.

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