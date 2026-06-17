NFL Academy OT Zarius Matavao is a Red Raider

After earning his offer and visiting Lubbock earlier in June, NFL Academy offensive lineman Zarius Matavao has announced his decision to be a Red Raider.

Matavao, who checks in at 6-foot-6 and over 290 pounds, chose Texas Tech over other offers from TCU, Kansas State, California, Minnesota, Syracuse and USF. Per his X bio, he also has 35-inch arms and an 84-inch wingspan.

Matavao becomes Texas Tech’s 16th overall commit in the 2027 class and second offensive lineman as he joins Houston (TX) Westfield product Dontae Perkins who committed this past weekend.

He is also the second product from the NFL Academy to commit to Texas Tech, following the announcement of EDGE prospect Adeola Werner earlier this week.

From his NFL Academy bio…

“Zarius Matavao was born in Sydney, Australia, and grew up in Melbourne. He represented Victoria State in basketball and played high-performance rugby league for Melbourne Storm SG, while also competing in basketball from a young age.

American football was not initially part of his plans until 2025, when he was scouted at the NFL Academy Asia Pacific camp on the Gold Coast. Identified by Coach Will for his size, length, and athletic ability, Zarius began his football journey and later progressed through the NFL Academy Asia Pacific and NFL Academy UK programs.

Zarius is currently studying Sports Coaching and enjoys basketball, drawing, and painting. In the NFL, he supports the Philadelphia Eagles.”

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