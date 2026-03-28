NiJaree Canady Earns First AUSL Golden Ticket of 2026

NiJaree Canady became the first player in the 2026 class to receive an AUSL Golden Ticket.

She didn’t know it was coming. Barely anyone did.

Not even her family. They were still in the stands when the Athletes Unlimited Softball League commissioner stepped out from right field. The video board lit up. Then Patrick Mahomes appeared to deliver the surprise.

“Just shock,” Canady said. “That’s the only thing I can say. I was completely shocked. It hit me really fast. I had no idea. No one told me. I had no hint of this happening.”

The Golden Ticket is an early professional selection honor. It recognizes players chosen for the AUSL College Draft and marks their path to the pro level. She knows now she will be drafted, she will await May to find out where.

This early celebration is designed to be shared in real time, in front of teammates, family and fans. Which is exactly what happened at the newly named Tracy Sellers Field on Friday night in Lubbock. Her teammates mobbed her. Then her family and coaches afterwards.

“It’s just to be able to celebrate with them too,” Canady said. “Just an emotional moment to see my family here, my teammates, my coaches. It meant a lot.”

From the league’s side, that reaction is exactly the point.

AUSL commissioner Kim Ng called Canady one of the best talents in the country and emphasized how moments like this, in front of home crowds, help grow the sport and connect fans to the next level of softball.

“Obviously one of the best talents in the country right now,” said Ng. “And from what I understand and she’s just as good, if not as better, a human being. She does a lot in the community, does a lot for her teammates, for the school. It’s really, really important.”

Gerry Glasco made sure the moment stayed a surprise, keeping the circle small on who knew.

“To get to see NiJaree be honored and be the first golden ticket and to see her excitement… it was just so amazing,” Glasco said. “Everyone was so excited on both ball clubs. It was a really special night, very emotional.”

He added that nights like this are what you hope to build toward. It’s what he envisioned and more when he took this job in June of 2024.

“This is just a special night and things that you dream about,” Glasco said.

For Canady, the moment was about more than the recognition. It was about who she got to share it with and what it says about where the game is going. Already a trendsetter with her NIL deal, signature shoe and countless other initiatives….now she’s the first Red Raider to earn an AUSL Golden Ticket. She’s helping turn Tech into a softball power, Ng was sure to comment on the crowd even in the cold weather. Who would have thought that just 24 months ago? The NiJa effect.

“I feel like this just shows how the sport’s growing and how big the sport’s getting,” she said.

There was a game as well despite that cold. One that perhaps would have been moved if this celebration wasn’t planned. It worked out just find however as the winds calmed enough and Texas Tech’s bats heated up late on a cold night to walk off Iowa State in run-rule fashion, 9–1, on a Lagi Quiroga home run in the sixth. Canady went five innings, allowing two hits and one run.

“I was just thrilled the way they put the nail in the coffin at the end,” Glasco said.

Texas Tech and Iowa State continue the series Saturday at 2 PM.

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