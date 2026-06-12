NiJaree Canady Officially Signs with Texas Volts

Texas Tech ace NiJaree Canady has officially signed her first professional contract with the Texas Volts of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL), beginning the next chapter of one of the most decorated careers in collegiate softball history.

“We’re pleased to welcome NiJa Canady to the AUSL and look forward to seeing her compete with the Texas Volts this season,” AUSL said in a statement announcing the signing.

Canady was selected No. 2 overall in the 2026 AUSL College Draft, behind Tennessee pitcher Karlyn Pickens who went to the Carolina Blaze. The signing comes just a week after she helped lead Texas Tech to its second consecutive appearance in the Women’s College World Series Championship Series and National Runner-Up finish.

Texas Tech Red Raiders pitcher Nijaree Canady (24) throws a pitch during Game 1 of the NCAA softball Women’s College World Series finals between the Texas Longhorns and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, June 3, 2026. — © BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The senior right-hander capped her Red Raider career as one of the most dominant pitchers in the sport. During the 2026 season, Canady posted a 29-7 record with a 1.87 ERA while striking out 253 batters across 190.2 innings. She played a central role in Texas Tech’s program-record 61-win campaign and earned a spot on the WCWS All-Tournament Team.

Canady leaves the collegiate game as one of the most accomplished pitchers of her generation. A former USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, she earned NFCA National Pitcher of the Year honors and was a three-time NFCA All-American during her collegiate career.

She will also reunite with her Texas Tech teammate from this past season Jackie Lis on the Volts roster who made her pro debut earlier this week in the teams series versus the Oklahoma City Spark. The Volts return to action this weekend with a two-game road series against the Carolina Blaze in Durham, North Carolina. Canady could potentially face Texas Tech assistant coach Kayla Kowalik, who currently plays for the Blaze.



Her first appearance back in Texas will be when the Volts make their home debut on July 18 in Round Rock versus the Utah Talons. Tickets can be found here.

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