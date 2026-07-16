No. 1 2027 Prospect Jalen Brewster Details Texas Tech Visit

Cedar Hill standout 5-star DL Jalen Brewster wrapped up an official visit to Texas Tech in late June, and the Red Raiders left a strong impression.

Brewster on Tech’s Coaching Staff

In a video posted to his social media channels, Brewster detailed his visit and his reaction to being back on campus. Outside of the visit, the coaching staff stood out most to the #1 prospect in the 2027 class.

“Culture and staff are elite. They get players in the league, develop well… ran like an NFL program.”

It wasn’t just the coaching staff that stood out. Brewster liked what he saw off the field, too.

“The atmosphere is good. No distractions, small town, football town. So, I work over here.”

What Stood Out The Most?

A few moments stood out above the rest. Brewster pointed to the photo shoot and the way the staff treated him throughout the weekend.

“The photo shoot, and how the coaches have been treating me.” “I’d say putting the uniform on for the first time, it was a great experience.”

The REALationships Jalen Brewster praised at the start of his recruitment were still the first thing on his mind at the end of it.

“Texas Tech, it’s live. I ain’t going to lie. Being with my brothers, having fun, getting to be in the jersey, just having fun.”

Full Video

View Brewsters full visit video below on YouTube.

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