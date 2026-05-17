No. 1 Louisiana safety schedules Texas Tech official visit

Iowa (LA) High School safety Kaston Lewis has scheduled an official visit to Texas Tech for June 12-14, he announced Sunday via his X account. Lewis is a 4-star prospect, per Rivals, and is the No. 1 safety in the state of Louisiana.

Texas Tech offered Lewis in April, bringing the safety up to 17 total offers.

“They let me know I was a priority from Day 1,” Lewis told Rivals’ Sam Speigelman earlier this month. “I talk to a coach from there just about every day, so we’re constantly building a better bond.”

Lewis has visits lined up to Tech’s Big 12 rivals Houston and West Virginia, as well as Arkansas. Lewis will visit the Cougars the final weekend of May before heading out to Morgantown June 4-6. The Razorbacks get the final visit the week after Lewis’ trip to Lubbock, June 19-21.

As a junior, Lewis starred on both sides of the ball for Iowa. He finished the season with 848 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns out of the back field, as well as two receiving touchdowns and over 150 yards in the return game. Defensively, Lewis finished with 53 tackles, including 4.0 for a loss and six interceptions.

The Red Raiders stake claim to the No. 2 ranked recruiting class in the class of 2027 with several high-end commits such as No. 1 overall player Jalen Brewster and 5-star EDGE Anthony Sweeney.

Texas Tech has yet to add any defensive backs into its loaded class but are targeting other 4-stars in Michigan cornerback Gideon Gash and Spring Branch (TX) safety Hunter Haug.

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