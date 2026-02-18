No. 20 Texas Tech Prepares for Top 20 Battle with No. 15 Baylor

Texas Tech and Baylor meet again in a pivotal Big 12 matchup, with both teams firmly in the conference race and little separating them statistically.

Texas Tech (24-4, 10-4 Big 12) has been one of the league’s biggest surprises, climbing from a preseason projection of 13th into the title conversation with four games remaining. The Lady Raiders set the tone early, defeating Baylor in the Big 12 opener prior to Christmas — their first win over the Bears since 2011 — signaling the start of an underdog rise.

“Two really good basketball teams that are competing for positioning, whether that be the tournament, whether that be for the conference championship,” said Krista Gerlich ahead of the game. “I think it’s just going to be a great basketball game, a great environment, and it’s going to be a lot of fun to be a part of.”

The numbers suggest a tightly contested battle. Texas Tech ranks second in the Big 12 in scoring defense (57.4 ppg allowed), just ahead of Baylor in third (58.9). Offensively, the teams are nearly identical, with the Lady Raiders averaging 73.3 points (6th) and the Bears close behind at 73.0 (7th).

Shot blocking could play a major role. Baylor leads the conference and ranks third nationally at 6.5 blocks per game, while Texas Tech is second in the league and eighth nationally at 5.74.

“It goes into the details,” Gerlich said on where the winning tipping points come in a matchup this close. “Where is a weakness of theirs and it’s probably very minute. Can we find one and can we exploit it? It’s also one of those things where our mindset has to be that. We’re going to be in a grinded out battle because when you have two defensive teams playing, like it’s not going to come easy. You’re going to have to grind it out every possession and really fight for extra possessions.”

Baylor is led by high-scoring guard Taliah Scott, who averages 20.6 points but played only the final three minutes in the first meeting. Darianna Littlepage-Buggs adds a double-double presence (10.8 ppg, 10.5 rpg), while Yuting Deng showed her impact in the earlier matchup with 22 points off the bench.

Texas Tech counters with balance. Bailey Maupin leads the way at 15.8 points per game, while Snudda Collins provides perimeter firepower at 15.3 points on 41.7% shooting from three. Jalynn Bristow anchors the defense with a Big 12-best 2.1 blocks per game while Gemma Núñez and Denae Fritz add disruption on the wing, both ranking fourth in the conference in steals (2.2).

“They all want the same thing, but it really comes down to that extra effort, that extra fight, that extra belief in what they have in one another,” Gerlich said when asked about this team’s elite urgency when at their best. “And that’s the urgency that I see is the huddles, the leadership stepping up. Game-changing plays that can occur where it’s a charge, a loose ball, an extra rebound, tough free throws. I just feel like that’s when you see urgency stepping up with these seniors is that togetherness that they’re playing with and they’re really locked in and fighting for each other.“

The atmosphere should match the stakes. The game has been designated a blackout, with Raider Riot calling for a “2K Student Challenge” in an effort to pack 2,000 students into the arena. With only two home games remaining — and the final ranked matchup in Lubbock this season — it presents a massive opportunity for a Lady Raider team working to strengthen its résumé ahead of March and push toward what would be the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2013.

“It’s a top 20 matchup on our home floor, there’s Big 12 championship implications, NCAA tournament Implications,” said Krista Gerlich in the team’s pre-game media. “This is what we do this for and I think this is what Lady Raider Nation has been wanting. I hope they will come and fill it up because our girls deserve it. It plays a huge role in the outcome of the game. That it gives you that, that extra momentum, that extra adrenaline, that you need and that extra confidence.”

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday night in Lubbock, with the game streamed on ESPN+.

Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.

Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.

Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports

Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.