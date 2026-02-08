No Ceiling: Maupin Fuels Texas Tech Blowout Win at Houston

The mini “bye week” had Bailey Maupin and her teammates looking real fresh on Saturday as the No. 18 Lady Raiders rolled past Houston 85–61 at the Fertitta Center. The win improved them to 22-3 overall and 9-3 in Big 12 play while continuing to strengthen a résumé that increasingly points toward the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2013.

When asked postgame if this team had any particular ceiling in mind though, Maupin was quick to keep it about the present like this team has all year.

“I don’t think we have a ceiling. I honestly don’t,” Maupin said. “Every day we come in, we do the work. We put in the effort. We know what’s at stake. And we just have the 1-0 mindset… anything’s possible.”

After a short back and forth battle to start the game, Texas Tech seized control with a 16-3 run to end the first quarter and never looked back. In total they led for more than 35 minutes and built a game-high 25-point advantage in the fourth quarter. The Lady Raiders shot 49.1 percent from the floor and knocked down 11 three-pointers while forcing 32 Houston turnovers that turned into 40 points a formula that has traveled well all season. Road dawgs. Emphasis on the W.

Maupin poured in a game-high 25 points on 7-of-13 shooting, including five threes, while adding six rebounds in another veteran statement performance. No shot more impressive than her three after getting leveled to the floor only seconds before. That’s just what this captain is built for though and how she’s helped build this program in her four years here. West Texas Tough.

“We’ve been building on this and this kid’s been a part of it for four years,” head coach Krista Gerlich said. “She’s been on a winning team every single season… This is the one that’s going to take us to the NCAA tournament. And she’s doing a fantastic job of leading us.”

For Maupin, it’s always about her teammates though.

“My teammates put me in a really good position to be successful, so all credit to them. But some days the ball just goes in the basket and today was one of those days,” she said.

Those teammates were doing work themselves. Point guard Gemma Núñez controlled the game on both ends with 13 points, seven assists and was a menace as always on defense with six steals. Meanwhile Jalynn Bristow looked fresh on her way to 15 points off 6-of-8 shooting, swatting four shots and snatching two steals to anchor the defensive effort.

After a rollercoaster couple weeks, Gerlich noted the value of the short break the team had not playing since their big win February 1 over No. 12 TCU.

“We needed some time to get our thoughts together and get our bodies some rest… really big for us, especially against a team like Houston, who’s so fast-paced,” she said.

That rest will be needed once again as there’s little time for recovery after this one. Texas Tech flies back to Lubbock tonight before turning its attention to Kansas, who visits the United Supermarkets Arena on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The beginning of a stretch of opportunity games that can keep pushing out that ceiling as far as Maupin and this team wants it to go.

“We’re staying positive. We’re staying focused. And, you know, anything’s possible.”

