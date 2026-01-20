No Excuses, No Hesitation: Texas Tech Eyes Response at BYU

There were no excuses offered after Texas Tech’s first loss of the season on Saturday. No feeling sorry for themselves. No sulking about missed opportunities.

Instead, it was the hard truth of what showed up on film, and one an experienced group of Lady Raider players didn’t need explained to them.

“It was really hard to relive it, for sure,” Texas Tech head coach Krista Gerlich said. “We were hesitant on offense. Hesitant on defense. We didn’t have extra effort and that’s unacceptable. Our kids went back and saw it, and they were just as frustrated, which is great. We didn’t have excuses. We didn’t feel sorry for ourselves.”

That frustration turned into accountability.

“I think our kids just gathered themselves up and really talked about it as a team,” Gerlich said. “And they really performed well the last two days in practice.”

For the Lady Raiders, the response now moves from the practice floor to the road, beginning Wednesday night at BYU as part of a two-game swing that continues Saturday at Utah. While the full trip presents challenges, the opener in Provo immediately tests whether Texas Tech absorbed the most important lesson from its first loss of the season.

That lesson starts with finishing possessions. Being one of the best defensive team’s in the country only matters if they can finish that work with a rebound.

Against Kansas State, Texas Tech failed to close defensive stands with those rebounds, a breakdown Gerlich said negated much of the team’s defensive work.

“We really talked about defending the way that we know how to defend,” Gerlich said, “but you have to finish it with a rebound and not counteract all the hard work you just did in the previous 30 seconds.”

The emphasis is timely. BYU enters the week as the top rebounding team in the Big 12 and one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the country, thriving on second-chance opportunities and extended possessions, particularly at home.

Gerlich said the message resonated quickly, in part because leadership came from within the locker room.

“Denae, Snudda, and Bailey have certainly led the charge, but there’s no doubt Gemma has as well and Jada Malone, even Sara,” Gerlich said. “I think they all took a part in it. They’ve really stepped up and unified themselves even more. No excuses. And I just love that about them.”

That unity has carried into practice, where the focus has been on competing at a high level in shorter, more intentional stretches. In the thick of the season recovery time is almost as important as preparation, making it all the more important to be intentional about the time they do have on the court together.

“It’s got to be elite,” Gerlich said. “Shorter spurts, but intense, purposeful, competitive. That’s what helps you this time of year.”

As Texas Tech heads back on the road, Gerlich said the team is leaning on what has already worked away from home this season, including success in hostile environments and at altitude. Tech is undefeated on the road including two wins over Top 25 teams and blowouts over others.

“We’re going to lean on our previous experiences that we’ve had success in and make sure that we stay focused and that we know that we’re all in this together,” Gerlich said. “We kind of really like it when we’re out on the road by ourselves, because it really does feel like it’s you against the world. And I think this team does something different in their approach when they’re on the road.”

BYU presents challenges beyond rebounding as they love to shoot the three and do it well. They also have talent, including Delaney Gibb, the Big 12 Freshman of the Year last season.

“She’s a really good basketball player — super smart,” Gerlich said. “She really knows how to get her shots. Her team knows the ball needs to go through her, so we’re definitely going to have to disrupt her and not let her take over or get into a good rhythm.”

The road trip continues Saturday against the Utah Utes, but the tone will be set Wednesday night in Provo. For Texas Tech, the response to its first loss of the season is all that matters now.



Game time set for 8pm CT, to be streamed on ESPN+.

