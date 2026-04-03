Texas Tech guard Nolan Groves to enter transfer portal

Texas Tech freshman guard Nolan Groves has announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal per his X account. The freshman from Long Lake, Minnesota won Minnesota Gatorade Player of the Year his senior year of high school. Groves will enter the portal with three seasons of eligibility remaining.

“I’d like to thank Texas Tech for the incredible opportunity they provided me this last year,” Groves said. “The lessons I have learned during my time as a Red Raider are invaluable. Thank you to my coaches, teammates, and the wonderful fans of Texas Tech who have supported me through this journey and made every moment worth it. With this being said, after great consideration I have decided that it is best to enter my name into the transfer portal.”

Groves is the second Texas Tech player to announce their intentions to enter the portal. Forward Leon Horner made his announcement this week. The Red Raiders look to reload the roster and await decisions from several other key cogs on the roster.

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