Not Pretty, Still Perfect: No. 17 Texas Tech Outlasts Houston to Move to 19–0

No. 17 Texas Tech held off Houston 71–59 at United Supermarkets Arena Tuesday night to move to 19–0 overall and 6–0 in Big 12 play, already surpassing last season’s conference win total and matching the most Big 12 victories in the Krista Gerlich era — all just six games into league play.

“It was really very ugly, to be honest, from our point of view, for sure,” Gerlich said postgame. “But really proud of the fact that, they can win ballgames when they’re not playing their best. And they really stick together.”

Despite perhaps their worst overall performance of the season, many of the benchmarks Texas Tech values most were still there. That’s what made this a weird game. The Lady Raiders won every quarter, held Houston to only 36% shooting overall and single digits in offensive rebounds. Their defense held yet another opponent below 60 points while forcing 27 turnovers, including 16 steals. But it was a bushel of turnovers of their own (21) and missed layups (11) that really kept Tech from every pulling away.

Credit went to Houston for much of that disruption. The Cougars arrived with a well-scouted defensive game plan that took away many of Texas Tech’s preferred actions and perimeter looks, forcing hesitation at times and uncomfortable decisions.

“I thought we were able to disrupt them with some of our defensive schemes and just some real pressure on the basketball,” Houston head coach Matthew Mitchell said. “I thought we were staying connected as five players trying to guard the basketball… the pressure and the effort, tremendous effort from our group on the defensive end.”

From Texas Tech’s perspective, the looks were still there — the execution simply wasn’t.

“I thought we did a really good job of getting people open,” Gerlich said. “We just didn’t connect.”

And more than not connecting, in the second half Tech wasn’t even attempting threes at their usual rate. They only got three total up in the final 20 minutes of play, the one that went in coming from senior guard Bailey Maupin.

“Credit Houston,” senior captain Bailey Maupin said. “They have a bunch of guards that are big, strong athletes, have long arms. That makes it hard to shoot over. But at the end of the day, we also need to execute better. I think it goes both ways.”

One player who leaned into those adjustments was fellow senior captain Denae Fritz. After three straight games with at least three made threes, she was clearly high on Houston’s scouting report. After letting her slip through for a top-of-the-key three just 20 seconds into the game, the Cougars did not allow her another attempt until the fourth quarter. Despite that, Fritz finished the night with her eighth double-digit scoring game of the season.

Instead of forcing contested perimeter looks, Fritz responded in the second half with her most aggressive drives to the basket of the season. She was attacking defenders who over played her on the outside and at times finishing through contact. Take away her space? She’ll take two at the rim. Sag off? She’ll drill one in your face from three. That balance is the ceiling of Fritz as an offensive player, something she showed this summer helping Texas Tech and Team USA win a silver medal at the World University Games in Germany. On Tuesday it showed up to help close out the team’s 19th win – matching last season’s entire season win total mind you.

The Spark That Lite the USA

While the second half was defined by adjustments and execution, the moment that perhaps shifted the game’s energy came just before halftime.

Texas Tech had built its largest lead of the night at 15 points in the second quarter, but Houston trimed the margin to just six with a little over 30 seconds remaining before the break.

That’s when Adlee Blacklock delivered a spark.

The senior drilled a three, off her patented quick release, to push the lead back to nine. Then she nearly came away with a steal on the ensuing possession and immediately turned yelling towards the student section as the building came alive.

“I thought she did exactly what she prides herself in doing and what we asked her to do,” Gerlich said. “She played her role perfectly, came in and gave us some great energy.”

The energy carried straight into Texas Tech’s pressure defense. Moments later, the Lady Raiders forced another turnover off a half-court trap in the corner to set up one of the plays of the season in all of women’s college basketball.

Jalynn Bristow gathered the ball just beyond half court and launched a heave as time expired before halftime. It dropped.

“Lord have mercy,” Gerlich said. “Good for her… that’s a good energy giver.”

Bristow, who admitted postgame she had never made that shot before — even in shootaround — finished with 14 points and five steals. But most of all delivered the loudest pop of the night in the Arena, in large part to a great student crowd.

“That was definitely the biggest student section I’ve seen since I’ve been here,” Maupin said. “That really helps us out. That really gets us going.”

Gerlich echoed that appreciation, noting the impact the crowd had in helping Texas Tech push through an uneven night.

“I want to just thank the crowd for obviously coming out and supporting us and helping us get through that game,” Gerlich said. “But also a special shout out to the student section. I’m not sure that we’ve had as big a student section as that since I’ve been here.”

Everything Else

Sidney Love’s return continues to matter:

Love logged solid minutes in just her second game back in action, providing another reliable option as Texas Tech navigates a stretch with little rest ahead.

“I thought Sydney Love gave us some really good minutes tonight,” Gerlich said. “It’s really nice to have her back and playing at the level that she’s playing at.”

Love logged solid minutes in just her second game back in action, providing another reliable option as Texas Tech navigates a stretch with little rest ahead.

Senior captain Bailey Maupin pointed back to the approach that has carried Texas Tech through tight, uncomfortable games all season, especially in the grind of Big 12 play.

“At the end of the day, it’s 1–0 every single game,” Maupin said. “Every day is not going to be your day. So having that mindset of, you know, 1–0, we have to win this game… It allows you to simplify things and not focus too much looking forward, but really just stay present and stay in the moment.”

Senior captain Bailey Maupin pointed back to the approach that has carried Texas Tech through tight, uncomfortable games all season, especially in the grind of Big 12 play.

Snudda Collins, who averages nearly 15 points per game off the bench, was limited to 18 minutes and fouled out with four points. Her absence was felt but once again Tech overcome it with others stepping up instead and doing just enough.

Snudda Collins, who averages nearly 15 points per game off the bench, was limited to 18 minutes and fouled out with four points. Her absence was felt but once again Tech overcome it with others stepping up instead and doing just enough.

Texas Tech forced 27 turnovers and 16 steals but also committed 21 turnovers of its own in a disjointed, stop-and-start game.

“We pride ourselves in being physical,” Gerlich said. “We’ve got to be able to do it without fouling as much.”

What’s Next: No. 17 Texas Tech vs. Kansas State, Saturday 1pm

Texas Tech remains in Lubbock to host Kansas State on Saturday at 1pm, the first game of a doubleheader with the men who will play later that nigth at 7pm versus BYU.

“It’s very different styles. We still want it to be a physical basketball game, but it’ll be different for sure.”

