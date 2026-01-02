OLB Braylon Rigsby to transfer from Texas Tech

Texas Tech sophomore outside linebacker Braylon Rigsby has announced his plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, per his X account.

“Officially in,” he said in his post.

Rigsby signed with Texas Tech as a three-star prospect out of Woodville (TX) high school as part of the 2023 class. He chose Texas Tech over offers from Kansas State, Louisiana-Lafayette and Washington State among others.

Rigsby departs Lubbock having recorded 25 tackles, three TFL’s and one pass defended in his career.

Rigsby’s most extensive playing time to date came as a redshirt freshman during the 2024 season. He played 306 defensive snaps, finishing with 15 pressures and an above average season grade of 67.0, per PFF.

In 2025, as the Red Raiders added David Bailey and Romello Height via the transfer portal, Rigsby saw his playing time decrease. Rigsby started one game this season, playing a total of 133 defensive snaps across his 12 games. He notably did not appear in the Big 12 championship game.

Rigsby will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at his next school of choice.

About Texas Tech

The Texas Tech football team beat BYU 34-7 in the 2025 Big 12 Championship Game, earning the program’s first outright conference title since 1955. This title capped off one of the most dominant seasons in Big 12 history, with the team posting an 8-1 conference record and outscoring opponents by an average score of 34-10.

Joey McGuire‘s program has the top-ranked class in the 2026 Rivals Industry Team Rankings, checking in at No. 20 nationally with 21 total signees. Texas Tech’s two five-star signees, edge rusher LaDamion Guyton and offensive tackle Felix Ojo, are the most in the Big 12 and tied for the fifth-most in the country. Houston is the only other program in the conference to sign a five-star prospect (quarterback Keisean Henderson).

The Red Raiders will open the 2026 football season at home against Abilene Christian on Sept. 5. The Wildcats are led by Keith Patterson, who served as Texas Tech’s defensive coordinator under Matt Wells from 2019-21.