Oregon State DL Jojo Johnson is a Red Raider

Texas Tech has added yet another commitment out of the transfer portal, and it’s another big body up front. Oregon State transfer defensive lineman Jojo Johnson is the newest Red Raider, announcing his pledge just days after taking his official visit to West Texas.

The 6-foot-2, 288 pound Johnson was a rotational piece for the Beavers this past season. He appeared in 11 games and played a total of 229 defensive snaps on the season, finishing with a grade of 65.0 per Pro Football Focus. In 127 pass rush snaps Johnson recorded 14 pressures, two sacks, three quarterback hits and nine hurries. He also had an interception in their October win vs Lafayette.

In week 3 versus the Red Raiders in Lubbock, Johnson played 26 snaps and had one pressure and one hurry.

Texas Tech has already added several defensive lineman this portal cycle, including now Johnson. Other commitments for the Red Raiders to date are Wake Forest’s Mateen Ibirogba, Akron’s Julien Laventure, and Washington’s Bryce Butler. They will join forces in Lubbock with A.J. Holmes Jr set to return after a tremendous first season for Holmes Jr as a Red Raider.

The coaches are not just addressing the interior, as they also picked up a commitment from four-star transfer EDGE Trey White, and are in the mix for several others as well such as Oklahoma State EDGE Wendell Gregory, Miami (OH) EDGE Adam Trick and Kentucky EDGE Steven Soles Jr.

Johnson will arrive in Lubbock with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

