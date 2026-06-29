Paramount+ to release behind-the-scenes Texas Tech football docuseries ahead of 2026 season

Paramount+ announced on Monday, it has green-lit a four-episode docu-series centered around the Texas Tech football program, giving behind-the-scenes access into one of the most intense off-seasons in the history of college football.

The series, directed by Micah Brown (Coach Prime, Untold: Sign Stealer), has been filming since January and is expected to premiere ahead of the 2026 season.

Cameras capture a “landscape-altering offseason” for Texas Tech

“This has proven to be a landscape-altering offseason and we’ve been lucky to have a front row seat,” ‘Skydance Sports Senior Vice President of Unscripted’ Greg Groggel, said in a statement. “This series will present fans and viewers with an unprecedented window into everything that is defining college football today.”

Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt called the project a unique opportunity for fans to see the inner workings of the athletic department and football program.

“This documentary will give the Red Raider Nation an inside look at everything that makes Texas Tech Athletics special, the people, the passion, and the relentless pursuit of excellence that defines this program every day,” Hocutt said. “We are incredibly proud that Paramount+ selected Texas Tech for a groundbreaking documentary with rare access.”

Award-winning production team behind the series

The project is being produced by Skydance Sports and Second Wind Creative.

Skydance Sports has produced several acclaimed sports projects, including Rafa, aka Charlie Sheen, and the Golden Globe-nominated film Air. The studio recently received 10 Sports Emmy nominations for documentaries including America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys, WWE: Unreal, Elway and Saquon.

With cameras embedded inside the program since January, Red Raider fans will soon receive one of the most extensive behind-the-scenes looks ever provided into Texas Tech football, as the program prepares for what many believe could be a phenomenal 2026 season.

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