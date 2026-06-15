Phil Steele's 2026 Preview Reveals Just How Highly Texas Tech Is Viewed

Texas Tech continues to receive national recognition heading into the 2026 season, as the Red Raiders were heavily represented in Phil Steele’s annual preseason honors released on Monday.

The Red Raiders had seven players represented on Phil Steele’s Preseason All-America Team, while also earning 19 total preseason All-Big 12 selections, further highlighting the talent returning from last season’s Big 12 Championship squad and the talent brought in from the transfer portal.

Pre-season All-American honors for Texas Tech

Leading the way was tight end Terrance Carter Jr., who earned First-Team Preseason All-America honors after emerging as one of the nation’s top tight end’s in the country last season.

Joining Carter on the All-American lists were defensive tackle A.J. Holmes Jr., linebacker Ben Roberts, cornerback Brice Pollock, and J’Koby Williams as an (all-purpose) player, as they were all named Second-Team Preseason All-Americans. Center Sheridan Wilson and kicker Stone Harrington rounded out Texas Tech’s selections with Fourth-Team All-American honors.

Eight Red Raiders earn First-Team All-Big 12 honors

Texas Tech’s depth across the roster was also reflected in Phil Steele’s Preseason All-Big 12 teams, with eight Red Raiders receiving First-Team recognition.

Those selections included running back Cameron Dickey, tight end Terrance Carter Jr., defensive end Adam Trick, defensive tackle A.J. Holmes Jr., linebackers Ben Roberts and Austin Romaine, cornerback Brice Pollock and kicker Stone Harrington.

Five Texas Tech players recognized on the Second Team

Five additional Red Raiders earned Second-Team All-Big 12 honors.

Center Sheridan Wilson and offensive tackle Howard Sampson represented the offensive line, while defensive end Trey White was recognized on defense. Kenny Johnson earned recognition as a punt returner, and long snapper Rylan Vagana rounded out the second-team selections.

Kenny Johnson among multiple players with repeat honors

Texas Tech added four more selections across the Third and Fourth Teams. Wide receiver Kenny Johnson earned his second recognition by landing on the Third Team at wide receiver after previously being named the Second-Team punt returner.

Also earning Third-Team honors were offensive tackle Jacob Ponton and STAR John Curry.

On the Fourth Team, offensive guard Jordan Church, punter Will Karoll and J’Koby Williams as a kick returner received recognition, with Williams joining Johnson as the only Red Raiders to appear multiple times on the preseason All-Big 12 teams.

The official Preseason All-Big 12 Team, as voted on by media members covering the conference, is scheduled to be announced ahead of Big 12 Football Media Days on July 7-8. For now, Phil Steele’s rankings provide another indication of the expectations surrounding a Texas Tech roster that is one of the most talented in the entire country heading into this upcoming college football season.

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