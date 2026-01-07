Pitt transfer wideout Kenny Johnson commits to Texas Tech

Texas Tech continues to overhaul its wide receiver room in the transfer portal this cycle. The Red Raiders added another proven pass catcher to their arsenal as Pitt transfer Kenny Johnson has committed, per On3’s transfer portal account.

Johnson has 109 receptions, 1,354 yards and nine touchdowns for his career. A 6-foot-1, 205 pound receiver, Johnson will have one year of eligibility when he arrives in Lubbock.

He posted career-best numbers this season with 48 receptions, 695 yards and five touchdowns. That averaged to 14.5 yards per catch in 2025.

Johnson is a versatile receiver who featured in the Panthers’ return game in 2025. This is what a Pitt source told RedRaiderSports about his game.

“Good size, sure hands, solid speed and enough strength to get some extra yards after the catch. I think he believed and Pitt believed he could be a WR1, but for a variety of reasons – some related to low target volume – it just never really materialized. I think he can be a really good WR2. Good returner too on punts and kickoffs.”

What adding Johnson means for Texas Tech

Having already added speedsters Jalen Jones (Alabama State) and Donte Lee (Liberty), Texas Tech aims to reshape the offense in 2026.

Losing their top two receivers in Caleb Douglas and Reggie Virgil, as well as several depth options behind them, it’s not surprising to see the Red Raiders targeting this number of wideouts.

Still, the prospect of landing the biggest fish in the pond remains on the table. Texas Tech will host Cam Coleman, the No. 1 available player in the portal on a visit this week. With quarterback Brendan Sorsby throwing them passes next season, the Red Raiders’ passing offense has the potential to be one of the fastest and most dangerous in the country.

